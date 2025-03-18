Altorney and Lineal Expand Their Proven Partnership to Advance Legal Document Review

Baltimore, MD, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since joining forces, Lineal and Altorney have redefined document review—delivering success, innovation, and measurable impact. By integrating Altorney’s cutting-edge sourcing and workflow management platform, Lineal has enhanced its Amplify™ Review offering, providing more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective legal document review for corporate legal teams and law firms.

A Year of Measurable Impact

Over the past year, Lineal has leveraged Altorney to reduce sourcing time for document reviewers by over 65%, lower administrative overhead by 30%, and improve project turnaround times by streamlining reviewer management and payments. This partnership has transformed document review operations, replacing outdated, manual workflows with automated reviewer sourcing, real-time project insights, and a vast pool of experienced legal professionals. By eliminating bottlenecks and increasing transparency, Altorney has helped Lineal deliver faster, more cost-effective, and higher-quality document reviews for its clients.

"A year ago, we set out to optimize the way we source and manage legal document review. Now, with Altorney, we have built a more efficient, scalable process that reduces sourcing time, increases transparency, and ensures we’re working with the best-qualified reviewers for each project. This collaboration has helped us improve turnaround times, reduce administrative burdens, and deliver higher-quality results to our clients," said Jeanne, Chief Client Officer and General Counsel at Lineal.

Altorney’s automated staffing, integrated chat tools, and real-time insights have allowed Lineal to scale its review teams efficiently, reduce costs, and ensure high-quality results for its clients. By integrating Altorney’s platform Lineal has enhanced its ability to deliver Amplify™ Review, their high-accuracy document classification, improved compliance, and seamless workflow execution.

Client Success & Market Differentiation

The impact of Altorney’s technology on Lineal’s review operations is best demonstrated through real-world success stories. By streamlining reviewer sourcing, automating workflows, and optimizing project management, Lineal has helped clients achieve measurable improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and turnaround times. One example of this success can be seen in the following case study:

Client Success Story: For an AmLaw 200 firm, Lineal leveraged Altorney’s platform to streamline a high-volume document review project. Traditionally, sourcing reviewers for a project of this scale took 3 days, but with Altorney, Lineal reduced that to just 1 day—a 65% faster turnaround. By automating reviewer management and payments, the project was completed 40% faster than expected, cutting administrative overhead by 30% and delivering significant cost savings. This efficiency allowed the client to meet tight legal deadlines while ensuring high-quality, defensible review results.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with Lineal," said Shimmy Messing, Co-Founder of Altorney. "This past year has proven the power of our partnership, and we’re excited to continue driving legal technology forward together.”

Rachi Messing, Co-Founder of Altorney, added, "Lineal’s Amplify Review™ process and offering alongside Altorney’s technology has set a new standard for document review efficiency. As we look to the future, we see even more opportunities for innovation and collaboration."

A Model for the Future of Legal Review

This one-year milestone underscores the proven value of technology-driven legal review solutions, setting a new benchmark for efficiency, compliance, and cost control in the legal industry.

Firms and corporate legal teams looking to streamline their document review processes can explore how Altorney and Lineal’s partnership continues to drive innovation, setting a precedent for the future of legal review.

About Altorney

Altorney is a pioneering legal technology platform that empowers corporate legal teams, law firms, government agencies, and ALSPs with on-demand access to skilled contract reviewers for document review projects. Through its innovative technology, Altorney streamlines sourcing, scheduling, budgeting, and payments—giving legal teams the tools they need to efficiently manage document review workflows from start to finish. With a vision for the future, Altorney is continuously evolving with upcoming enhancements, driving ongoing innovation in legal technology. For more information, visit www.altorney.com.

About Lineal and Amplify™

Lineal is revolutionizing legal data review with Amplify™, an AI-powered suite that transforms RelativityOne. With tools like ChatCraft for chat data analysis, PrivFinder for privilege detection, and AI-driven image classification, Amplify™ accelerates speed, enhances accuracy, and optimizes efficiency in eDiscovery. Our data-first approach combines automation with expert workflows, delivering real-time insights, defensible processes, and significant cost savings. Legal teams can move beyond traditional document review to a smarter, more strategic way of handling complex data. Welcome to the future of legal data intelligence. Learn more at www.lineal.com/amplify.

