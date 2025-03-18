Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands Globally with New Philippines Spot

Manila, Philippines, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has officially landed in Manila, Philippines, marking a bold step in the brand’s international growth. Nestled in the newly developed Parqal Mall near City of Dreams, the two-story restaurant seats 90 guests, features a full bar, and offers table service – blending Texas traditions with Filipino flavors.



“We’re thrilled to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ to the Philippines, a country known for its bold flavors and warm hospitality,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This is more than barbecue – it’s about sharing Texas culture and creating a gathering place for families and friends.”



Staying true to its roots, the menu boasts Dickey’s signature slow-smoked brisket, ribs, and sausage while embracing local tastes with pork dishes, rice, and regional appetizers. “The Filipino guest deserves authentic Texas barbecue – and here, pork is king,” said Max Lee, Vice Chairman and Executive Chef of G2G All Spice Eatery Group Inc. “We’ve built a menu featuring pork, pork belly, and, of course, brisket. The response has been phenomenal.”



The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting, live entertainment, and an exclusive tasting of Dickey’s classics. Local fans, many familiar with the brand from the U.S., joined in the celebration. “We know your brand from the States – so happy to have an iconic Texas brand here in Manila,” one guest shared.



Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support, highlighted the balance of authenticity and local adaptation. “Filipinos expect the full Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ experience, and we’ve worked with focus groups to ensure our menu delivers. I’m especially proud of Max Lee’s efforts to craft offerings that resonate with Filipino guests.”



The excitement around the launch has already sparked interest from other top malls and the city of Clark, a former U.S. Air Force base, eager to bring Dickey’s into their communities.



“From a small family business in Dallas to a global barbecue leader, our success is rooted in quality and community,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Bringing Dickey’s to the Philippines reflects the universal love for great barbecue. Max Lee’s leadership has been pivotal in making this a reality.”



The Manila opening is part of Dickey’s larger push into Southeast Asia, following successful launches in Singapore, Japan, and Pakistan. With more locations already planned for Metro Manila, this is just the beginning.



“Barbecue is about bringing people together,” said Laura Rea Dickey. “We’re proud to share a true taste of Texas with the world – and Manila is just the start of something even bigger.”



As Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues its global journey, the brand remains committed to delivering authentic flavors, warm hospitality, and memorable dining experiences – one community at a time.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.



With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.



Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.



For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.



