BOXX Workstations Upgraded With New NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition GPUs

AUSTIN, TX, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computers, rendering systems, and servers, announced that as a supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems™, BOXX workstations will feature the new NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition GPUs. Designed for creative professionals, these NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GPUs combine breakthrough AI inference, ray tracing, and neural rendering technology with major performance and memory improvements to drive demanding creative, design, and engineering workflows. BOXX will be among the first computer hardware manufacturers offering the new GPUs inside multiple workstation form factors.

“From our desk side APEXX workstations to our FLEXX and RAXX data center platforms, BOXX is taking our record-setting performance to new heights with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition GPUs,” said BOXX CEO Kirk Schell. “Our systems equipped with these groundbreaking GPUs are purpose-built for creative professionals who demand the best, so whether its architects, engineers, and content creators, or data scientists and large scale enterprise deployments, BOXX accelerates mission critical work while maintaining unparalleled performance, reliability, and support.”

Unleashing the Power of NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell: Enhancements in Performance and Efficiency

The RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and RTX 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition GPUs inside BOXX APEXX workstations purpose-built for modeling, rendering, simulation, and visualization, offer a host of new features including the Blackwell Streaming Multiprocessor (SM) which integrates next-gen CUDA cores and neural shaders to set a new standard for AI-augmented graphics and compute performance. With up to 1.4X higher FP32 throughput over the previous generation, Blackwell SM architecture delivers up to 125 TFLOPS of single precision performance for:

Industrial grade simulations

State-of-the-art 3D modeling

Photorealistic rendering in V-Ray, Autodesk Arnold, Lumion, and other renderers

The Advantages of the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Edition for Professionals

Additionally, fifth-generation Tensor Cores accelerate deep learning matrix operations, while fourth-generation RT Cores enable true-to-life neural graphics by delivering up to 2X faster ray tracing performance over the prior generation. To tackle complex, AI-driven projects with unprecedented speed and efficiency, workstations equipped with 96GB of GDDR7 memory significantly boost bandwidth and higher memory capacity, enabling:

AI reasoning systems to run locally

Faster content creation across all applications

Seamless work with larger complex datasets

Massive 3D and AI projects, including immersive VR

Parallelized AI workflows for optimized productivity

Inside APEXX workstations purpose-built for post production and broadcast, the new GPUs provide multiple video enhancements like 4:2:2 chromasampled video, ninth-generation NVIDIA encoder to accelerate video encoding, and sixth-generation NVIDIA decoder to optimize playback and AI-powered editing features in applications like Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

In addition to the new NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, BOXX APEXX workstations include liquid cooling, ample memory, and plenty of hard drives, along with multi-core Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen™ 9000, AMD Ryzen Threadripper™, AMD Ryzen Threadripper™ PRO, and Intel® Xeon® W processors.

“Demanding graphics and AI workflows require powerful, purpose-built solutions,” said Bob Pette, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “BOXX workstations, accelerated by NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, enable digital artists, engineers, architects and data scientists to run professional applications at peak performance without sacrificing reliability and support.”

