Valery Real Estate Co-Founder Daniel Foch's Post on Population Boom Shared by Vice President JD Vance As the US-Canada trade war continues

Vaughan, On, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday morning, Canadians saw the Vice President of the United States of America, JD Vance, interacting with Valery Real Estate CEO Daniel Foch on X (formerly Twitter). Daniel Foch of Valery, a renowned name in the Real Estate space, often shares studies and statistics for Canadians to consult when navigating the market. Valery has experienced increased engagement following escalating tensions between Canada and its longtime ally and neighbour, as Canadians are more inclined to research the homebuying market. Foch's tweet drew a comparison between Canada's recent population boom, and the lack of productivity gains. Vance shared his thoughts on Monday, as he quoted Daniel's post, "Western societies keep running the experiment of importing millions of low wage immigrants and expecting it to boost per capita productivity or GDP . And they keep failing." In addition to comment, Vice President Vance also shared an image of President Donald Trump, once again alluding to their intent to pursue Canada as the 51st State.



Link to Tweet: https://x.com/JDVance/status/1901631931298525519



Valery's Co-Founder, Anza Malik, said that part of the goal of Valery is to provide Canadians with all of the resources needed to succeed, especially in times of such uncertainty. "The company is constantly conducting different studies relating to the tariffs and how it affects the Canadian Real Estate Market," stated Malik.

