VANTAGE WINS THREE 2025 C&T ALLĒ AWARDS FOR INGENUITY IN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT FOR BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE APPLICATIONS

Deerfield, IL., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage, a global supplier of bio-based specialty ingredients, formulation components and expertise, took home three awards at the 2025 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards. Spotlighting the company’s ingenuity in research & development for the cosmetics and personal care industry, Vantage won awards for in the Natural/Bio-Derived Product Prototype; Ingredient Blend: Bath & Hygiene; and Skin/Body Care Prototype categories.

“Agility and performance are priorities for formulators across the globe,” said Beto Pino, Vice President, Technical Marketing & Innovation, Personal Care. “At Vantage, we’re making it easier for brand owners to adopt our versatile ingredients and actives into their formulations and help them meet end-user expectations on efficacy and sustainability. These wins showcase our evolving global formulation capabilities and how we present skin care textures and experiences that delight the consumer in a market avid of innovation.”

This is the second consecutive year for Vantage to win in the chassis/product category, following it’s 2024 success with the JEESPERSE® NoLo range of self-emulsifying bases for waterless hair care applications.

Allē Awards Winners

Winner - Ingredient Blend: Bath & Hygiene: METAUPON EZ AMIBIO

METAUPON® EZ AMIBIO took home the win in the ingredient blend category for bath and hygiene. This versatile biodegradable, sulfate-free surfactant system is designed to deliver a light creamy foam that leaves skin feeling soft without the need for a co-surfactant.

Winner - Product Formulation Prototypes: Hand Savior & Hydra-Repairing Serum Stick

Created by our global team of in-house application scientists, two skin-care product formulation prototypes won in the categories of skin & body care and natural or bio-derived products.

Skin/Body Care Prototype - Hand Savior

A protective hand ointment that combines luxury softening with deep moisturizing properties, the Hand Savior formulation uses a sensitive skin-friendly combination of LIPONATE® JOJOBA 20 and BIOSIGNAL® LIPID 10 and is developed with our STRATAPHIX® antioxidant technology to help reduce the appearance of UV-induced age spots and texture.

Natural/Bio-Derived Product Prototype - Hydra-Repairing Serum Stick

This portable stick emulsion soothes and softens dry skin with a silky texture infused with BP-TRILURONIC® ACID A, a three molecular weight fraction of hyaluronic acid and BP-BOTANIDEW™ NMF which reinforces the primary function of the skin’s natural moisturizing factors (NMF).

About the Allē Awards

The C&T Allē Awards are presented by Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) and Allured Business Media. The Allē Awards program brings behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetics and personal care R&D into the spotlight and honors the scientific discipline, formulating skills, resourcefulness and creativity of innovators throughout the cosmetic product development process. The 2025 C&T Alle Awards were held as part of the Beauty Accelerate event on March 12 in Long Branch, New Jersey.

