S4A IT Solutions Achieves Neptune Software Certification

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S4A IT Solutions (S4A) proudly announces its recent certification from Neptune Software, a global leader in low-code/no-code application development platforms. This significant achievement underscores S4A’s dedication to delivering top-tier solutions to asset-intensive organizations running SAP systems.

This milestone follows another tremendous recognition for S4A, as the company was recently named Neptune Software's 2024 North American Partner of the Year. This prestigious award further validates S4A's commitment to excellence and innovation in developing transformative solutions for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) organizations.

Neptune Software's certification is a hallmark of quality and expertise, signifying that S4A’s developers and product suite meet the highest industry standards. This certification assures clients that S4A's developers possess advanced proficiency in leveraging the Neptune Software platform, enabling the development of robust, user-friendly applications tailored to the needs of asset-intensive organizations.

“Achieving Neptune Software certification is a milestone that validates the skill and commitment of our product development team,” shares German Aravena, Vice President of Product Development at S4A. “It reinforces our promise to deliver innovative applications that empower asset-intensive organizations, coupled with material visibility to optimize their SAP investments.”

S4A's Envoy Suite, built on the Neptune Software platform, exemplifies this commitment to excellence:

Maestro: A logistics management solution streamlining inventory and warehouse processes.

Balance: A planning and scheduling application enabling seamless work order management and resource allocation.

Tempus: A time entry application simplifying workforce time tracking and enhancing operational accuracy.



"S4A's certification of their OEM solution with Neptune marks an important milestone in our partnership,” says David Brockington, Neptune Software’s Director, Americas Partner Ecosystem. “This achievement not only validates the seamless integration of our technology but also paves the way for even greater innovation and efficiency for our joint customers. We look forward to continue working closely with S4A to deliver powerful, enterprise-ready solutions that simplify and accelerate SAP app development."

The Neptune Software certification represents S4A’s unwavering focus on technical proficiency, product innovation, and customer satisfaction. Through this partnership and continued development of the Envoy Suite, S4A aims to empower asset-intensive organizations to streamline their operations and maximize their SAP investments.

Booking Demos Now!

Organizations ready to elevate their EAM operations can now book a demo of any Envoy product. Visit s4ait.com to learn more and to schedule your personalized demonstration.

About S4A IT Solutions:

S4A IT Solutions is a Calgary-based boutique IT solutions and delivery consulting company specializing in providing tailored digital solutions and unparalleled support to Enterprise Asset Management clients across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, excellence, and superior client satisfaction, S4A IT Solutions helps businesses leverage technology to achieve their goals and stay ahead in today’s competitive market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Erika Holter, Marketing Lead

S4A IT Solutions

erika.holter@s4ait.com

s4ait.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06e50a47-14b0-48c1-a928-4cf7ab6d66b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8510b2ca-f506-42f9-9931-2d913373e00c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3e4f518-7998-424d-90e0-af0823bb85d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1910b985-e593-4598-8540-58ccbf9a74a5