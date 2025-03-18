QuEra Joins NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC) as Founding Member

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced its role as a founding collaborator in the newly established NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC), located in Boston, MA. This center will bring together industry leaders, academic institutions, and quantum innovators to harness the power of NVIDIA’s cutting-edge GPU supercomputing technologies for the next generation of quantum computing research and development.

As part of this collaboration, QuEra will participate in research using a NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 connected and scaled with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking—an unprecedented resource for quantum computing teams. This system offers NVIDIA AI superchips not previously available for quantum computing work, enabling QuEra and other NVAQC partners to explore groundbreaking avenues in hybrid quantum-classical computing and accelerate crucial advances in quantum error correction, hardware development, and novel application discovery.

“We are thrilled to be among the founding collaborators of the NVAQC,” said Andy Ory, CEO, QuEra. “By combining NVIDIA’s remarkable accelerated computing capabilities with our leadership in quantum technologies, we’re able to collaboratively tackle critical scaling challenges, rapidly iterate on simulations for our hardware and push the boundaries of quantum circuit design.”

Collaborating at the NVAQC will accelerate QuEra’s roadmap through:

1. State-of-the-Art AI Supercomputing

The NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Grace Blackwell supercomputer provides a high-performance computing environment not typically accessible to quantum researchers. This system will drive a new era of quantum research by enabling high-fidelity simulations, accelerating algorithm development, and supporting faster prototyping cycles.

2. Advancing Quantum Error Correction

As a critical milestone for large-scale quantum computing, quantum error correction requires extensive computational support. The NVAQC will serve as a robust testbed for tackling the complex scaling and performance challenges involved in error correction protocols.

3. Rapid Iteration for Quantum Computing Simulations

With unparalleled hardware resources and NVIDIA’s advanced CUDA-Q development platform, the NVAQC allows for quick and thorough dynamical simulations for hardware development and circuit-level testing. This accelerated workflow significantly reduces the time from conceptual design to proof-of-concept.

4. Building on DGX Quantum for Accelerated Quantum Supercomputers

Through the NVAQC, partners can build on NVIDIA’s DGX Quantum reference architecture to develop, test, and optimize the integrations between classical and quantum hardware needed for the next generation of accelerated quantum supercomputers.

5. Harnessing AI for Quantum Breakthroughs

Partners will benefit from NVIDIA’s deep AI expertise and advanced AI hardware to propel quantum computing forward. By leveraging state-of-the-art AI models, researchers can more effectively investigate complex quantum phenomena, optimize algorithms, and devise novel solutions.

“Progress towards useful quantum computing will come by integration.”, said Tim Costa, senior director of CAE, Quantum and CUDA-X at NVIDIA. “The NVAQC will advance quantum computing by working with expertise from collaborators such as QuEra.”

About QuEra

QuEra Computing is the leader in developing and productizing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world’s largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing useful, scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

Media Contact