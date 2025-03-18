VAST Data Announces Enterprise-Ready AI Stack via VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA DGX

Remote-First-Company | NVIDIA GTC (SAN JOSE, CALIF.), March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data platform company, today announced the availability of VAST InsightEngine starting with NVIDIA DGX systems and expanding to NVIDIA-Certified Systems from leading server providers. This powerful combination provides enterprise customers with a first-of-its-kind turnkey, real-time AI data processing and retrieval platform designed to eliminate the complexity of AI deployments while delivering fast, scalable, and secure data services.

VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA DGX converges instant automated data ingestion, exabyte-scale vector search, event-driven orchestration, and GPU-optimized inferencing into a single system with unified global enterprise-grade security – enabling businesses to efficiently accelerate AI adoption and time-to-value by unlocking AI-driven insights.

As organizations integrate AI into their operations, they can often encounter data bottlenecks, latency issues, and deployment challenges that hinder the full potential of AI. By combining the industry-leading VAST Data Platform with NVIDIA’s powerful AI compute capabilities, VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA DGX eliminates these barriers with a pre-configured, fully integrated real-time AI stack, ensuring seamless data flow and scalable AI inferencing at exabyte scale.

​​VAST InsightEngine incorporates the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design to enable customers to curate real-time insights for AI reasoning workloads.

"Enterprises need AI solutions that are not just powerful but also simple to deploy and operate," said John Mao, Vice President, Strategic Alliances at VAST Data. "As part of the VAST Data Platform VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA streamlines enterprise AI adoption, delivering a real-time, AI-native data platform that scales seamlessly while ensuring enterprise-grade security and cost efficiency."

Joint partners are already looking at how the VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA DGX can benefit their business and their customers.

“Generative AI and Agentic AI are fundamentally reshaping industries, and enterprises and research institutions that are able to successfully build and drive difference-making experiences and expertise from their AI Centers of Excellence are uniquely positioned to be category leaders over the next few years,” said Stan Wysocki, President at Mark III Systems. “As an NVIDIA NPN Elite and VAST partner, Mark III and our unique cross-functional team have been at the forefront of partnering with leading organizations everyday at multiple levels to support and accelerate their journey. We’re excited to continue to work together closely on this next chapter, anchored by NVIDIA DGX and VAST, and see what’s possible.”

Key benefits of VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA DGX include:

“It Just Works” Turnkey AI Infrastructure – VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA DGX solutions come pre-integrated and optimized with NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, which includes NVIDIA Inference Microservices (NIMs) for instant AI deployment, while empowering enterprises to scale AI without complexity, reduce infrastructure costs, and quickly uncover real-time AI intelligence from their data.

VAST InsightEngine with NVIDIA DGX solutions come pre-integrated and optimized with NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, which includes NVIDIA Inference Microservices (NIMs) for instant AI deployment, while empowering enterprises to scale AI without complexity, reduce infrastructure costs, and quickly uncover real-time AI intelligence from their data. Real-Time Data Processing – With AI agents that use NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint , NVIDIA video search and summarization (VSS) blueprint, and NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reason model NIM microservices, the VAST DataBase captures the semantic essence of the data as it enters the system and ensures AI-driven models and applications work with fresh, high-quality data, eliminating latency issues and delivering the most accurate and contextually relevant insights. Enterprises can leverage this real-time intelligence to make faster, more informed decisions, enhance user experiences, and improve operational efficiency.

With AI agents that use , NVIDIA video search and summarization (VSS) blueprint, and model NIM microservices, the captures the semantic essence of the data as it enters the system and ensures AI-driven models and applications work with fresh, high-quality data, eliminating latency issues and delivering the most accurate and contextually relevant insights. Enterprises can leverage this real-time intelligence to make faster, more informed decisions, enhance user experiences, and improve operational efficiency. Scalable AI Performance – Leveraging VAST’s industry-disrupting Disaggregated Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture and exabyte-scale VAST DataStore , this future-proof system grows with enterprise data, supporting nearly limitless vector workloads while maintaining seamless performance.

Leveraging VAST’s industry-disrupting architecture and exabyte-scale , this future-proof system grows with enterprise data, supporting nearly limitless vector workloads while maintaining seamless performance. High-Speed Data Access – Powered by NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, VAST InsightEngine provides AI agents with continuous, always-on access to data with optimized network connectivity.

Powered by and networking, VAST InsightEngine provides AI agents with continuous, always-on access to data with optimized network connectivity. Enterprise-Grade Unified Security – With built-in encryption, access controls, and real-time monitoring that spans unstructured, structured, vector and stream data, VAST safeguards AI pipelines from threats and compliance risks. VAST InsightEngine is optimized for instant AI deployment and ensures that every stage of the AI data pipeline – from ingestion to inferencing – remains trusted, compliant, and resilient.

“Running inference for AI reasoning models requires a seamless infrastructure stack that can process massive amounts of data in real time,” said Charlie Boyle, Vice President, DGX platforms at NVIDIA. “Combining VAST’s scalable data platform with NVIDIA computing, networking and agents built with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, delivers enterprise-grade AI infrastructure that puts data to work powering advanced AI reasoning workloads, without complexity in a fully managed, cost-efficient AI stack.”

VAST InsightEngine for NVIDIA DGX is available today – visit here, speak to VAST and NVIDIA partners to get started, or meet with VAST at GTC by visiting Booth #733 to learn more.

