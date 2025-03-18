Kronos Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

 | Source: Kronos Bio, Inc. Kronos Bio, Inc.

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a biopharmaceutical company, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024, were $112.4 million.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million. For the full year of 2024, research and development expenses were $48.7 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $3.4 million.
  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million. For the full year of 2024, general and administrative expenses were $24.6 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $5.8 million.
  • Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring: Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $11.6 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million. For the full year of 2024, Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $29.5 million, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $18.7 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $4.9 million.
  • Net loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.8 million, or $0.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $2.2 million. Net loss for the full-year 2024 was $86.1 million, or $1.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $14.1 million.

About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that has historically focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and autoimmune diseases. In November 2024, we announced a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value, including, but not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, or other strategic transactions. Our activities to evaluate and pursue potential strategic alternatives may not result in any transaction or enhance stockholder value. Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.


Kronos Bio, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31,Year Ended December 31,
  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Revenue$2,270  $2,286  $9,848  $6,288 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 8,409   18,704   48,664   84,515 
General and administrative 4,924   9,213   24,616   38,974 
Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring 16,091   1,960   29,455   4,876 
Total operating expenses 29,424   29,877   102,735   128,365 
Loss from operations (27,154)  (27,591)  (92,887)  (122,077)
Other income (expense), net:       
Interest income and other expense, net 1,341   2,271   6,808   9,404 
Total other income (expense), net 1,341   2,271   6,808   9,404 
Net loss (25,813)  (25,320)  (86,079)  (112,673)
Other comprehensive income (loss):       
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (15)  274   (10)  811 
Net comprehensive loss$(25,828) $(25,046) $(86,089) $(111,862)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.43) $(0.43) $(1.43) $(1.95)
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 60,344   58,268   60,070   57,744 
 


Kronos Bio, Inc.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash, cash equivalents and investments$        112,422 $        174,986
Total assets$        124,363 $        213,279
Total liabilities$        36,783 $        54,201
Total stockholders’ equity$        87,580 $        159,078
      
 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data