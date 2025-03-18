Kronos Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a biopharmaceutical company, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments : Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024, were $112.4 million.



: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024, were $112.4 million. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million. For the full year of 2024, research and development expenses were $48.7 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $3.4 million.



G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million. For the full year of 2024, general and administrative expenses were $24.6 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $5.8 million.



Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring: Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $11.6 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million. For the full year of 2024, Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $29.5 million, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $18.7 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $4.9 million.



Net loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.8 million, or $0.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $2.2 million. Net loss for the full-year 2024 was $86.1 million, or $1.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $14.1 million.



About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that has historically focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and autoimmune diseases. In November 2024, we announced a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value, including, but not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, or other strategic transactions. Our activities to evaluate and pursue potential strategic alternatives may not result in any transaction or enhance stockholder value. Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.





Kronos Bio, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,270 $ 2,286 $ 9,848 $ 6,288 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,409 18,704 48,664 84,515 General and administrative 4,924 9,213 24,616 38,974 Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring 16,091 1,960 29,455 4,876 Total operating expenses 29,424 29,877 102,735 128,365 Loss from operations (27,154 ) (27,591 ) (92,887 ) (122,077 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income and other expense, net 1,341 2,271 6,808 9,404 Total other income (expense), net 1,341 2,271 6,808 9,404 Net loss (25,813 ) (25,320 ) (86,079 ) (112,673 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (15 ) 274 (10 ) 811 Net comprehensive loss $ (25,828 ) $ (25,046 ) $ (86,089 ) $ (111,862 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (1.95 ) Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 60,344 58,268 60,070 57,744



