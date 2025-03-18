SoftServe Prepares Enterprises for Next AI Stages with New Agentic AI Solution at NVIDIA GTC

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today introduced the SoftServe QA Agent, an agentic AI solution aiming to accelerate quality and assurance (QA) processes with AI test automation. Launched during NVIDIA’s annual conference, GTC 2025, this new offering is SoftServe’s latest development on AI agents, preparing enterprises for a future where agentic AI and physical AI converge to redefine automation, robotics, and decision-making in real-world environments.

Agentic AI

The SoftServe QA Agent will boost developers’ productivity by automating repetitive code and testing tasks. It was built with a custom reasoning model to transform manual test creation, execution, and validation for dramatically reduced overhead, enhanced inference, and increased coverage. The new solution would support the newly launched NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reason open reasoning models, as well as the DeepSeek-R1 model available as an NVIDIA NIM microservice, to drive intelligent automation and decision-making with greater transparency and control.

“As applications become more complex, organizations struggle to keep pace with ever-growing test requirements," said Volodymyr Karpiv, Research & Development Director at SoftServe. “The SoftServe QA Agent is a game-changer. All of our AI agents are specialized, task-driven systems built on pre-trained language models and integrated with infrastructure to deliver three-times the efficiency gains in software modernization and testing. These agents will automate well-defined repetitive tasks and bridge skill gaps with efficiency and intelligence, generating market disruptions with lower costs and shorter time to market.”

The SoftServe QA Agent focuses on training models that observe screens, build internal knowledge graphs of the application’s structure, and then acts on the information to simplify deployments and maximize security and data privacy across any infrastructure, such as cloud, data center, and edge environment.

Whether businesses are maintaining legacy systems or rolling out new features, SoftServe QA Agent adapts to specific needs while delivering higher-quality software at lower costs.

Physical AI

The SoftServe QA Agent is one step in the direction of the next stage in AI development: building agentic AI systems beyond the enterprise to prepare facilities for physical AI. Throughout a facility, multiple AI agents can automate processes, assist operators, and enforce proper safety precautions.

During GTC, SoftServe and Bright Machines discuss smarter manufacturing design and how digital twins serve as the first step – or a bridge – to preparing for physical AI in a live demo developed on NVIDIA Omniverse at booth #1009 March 18-20 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. PT.

