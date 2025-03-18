HealthEquity Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2025 Financial Results

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

  • Revenue of $1.20 billion, an increase of 20% compared to $999.6 million in FY24.
  • Net income of $96.7 million, an increase of 74% compared to $55.7 million in FY24, with non-GAAP net income of $277.3 million, an increase of 42% compared to $195.5 million in FY24.
  • Net income per diluted share of $1.09, an increase of 70% compared to $0.64 in FY24, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.12, an increase of 39% compared to $2.25 in FY24.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $471.8 million, an increase of 28% compared to $369.2 million in FY24.
  • 9.9 million HSAs, an increase of 14% compared to FY24.
  • Total HSA Assets of $32.1 billion, an increase of 27% compared to FY24.
  • 17.0 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 9% compared to FY24.
  • The Company completed its acquisition of the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio.
  • The Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $122.2 million.

Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

  • Revenue of $311.8 million, an increase of 19% compared to $262.4 million in Q4 FY24.
  • Net income of $26.4 million, the same as in Q4 FY24, with non-GAAP net income of $61.3 million, compared to $55.0 million in Q4 FY24.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.30, the same as in Q4 FY24, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.69, compared to $0.63 in Q4 FY24.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $107.8 million, an increase of 9% compared to $98.8 million in Q4 FY24.

DRAPER, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

“Team Purple finished fiscal ‘25 in strong fashion, with record revenues and major strides in advancing our strategic initiatives, allowing us to provide our outlook for an even stronger fiscal ‘26,” said Scott Cutler, President and Chief Executive Officer of HealthEquity. “With a focus on Member First Secure Mobile Experiences, we are executing against our 3Ds strategy to Deepen partnerships, Deliver remarkable experiences, and Drive member outcomes for our Clients, Network Partners, and members. We added a record one million new HSAs from sales this year and helped our nearly 10 million HSA members grow their HSA balances to over $32 billion.”

Fiscal year financial results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 was $1.20 billion, an increase of 20% compared to $999.6 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $478.3 million, custodial revenue of $545.4 million, and interchange revenue of $176.0 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $96.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $277.3 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $55.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $195.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $471.8 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, an increase of 28% compared to $369.2 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 39% of revenue, compared to 37% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

As of January 31, 2025, HealthEquity had $295.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.06 billion of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $404.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $875.0 million of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2024.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025 was $311.8 million, an increase of 19% compared to $262.4 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $124.2 million, custodial revenue of $144.1 million, and interchange revenue of $43.5 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $26.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $61.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $26.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $55.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $107.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025, an increase of 9% compared to $98.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 35% of revenue, compared to 38% for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2025 were 9.9 million, an increase of 14% year over year, including 753,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 23% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2025 were 17.0 million, including 7.1 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2025 were $32.1 billion, an increase of 27% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $17.4 billion of HSA cash and $14.7 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of January 31, 2025.

BenefitWallet HSA portfolio acquisition

In the first half of fiscal 2025, we acquired the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio, comprised of approximately 616,000 HSAs plus other accounts and $2.7 billion of HSA Assets, from Conduent Business Services, LLC for a purchase price of $425.0 million. We paid the purchase price using $225.0 million of borrowings under our revolving credit facility, with the remainder paid using cash on hand.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $122.2 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. As of January 31, 2025, $177.8 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenues of $1.280 billion to $1.305 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $164 million and $179 million, resulting in net income of $1.85 to $2.01 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $318 million and $333 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.57 to $3.74 (based on an estimated 89 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $525 million to $545 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 to discuss the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-481-2556, or 1-412-317-0560 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our vision of saving and improving the lives of healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
  • risks relating to our recent CEO transition;
  • the impact of increased fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • potential regulatory changes and changes in the enforcement environment under the new U.S. administration;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value)
 January 31, 2025
   January 31, 2024
 
Assets
       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$        295,948  $        403,979 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,070 and $3,947 as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively         118,006           104,893 
Other current assets         63,795           48,564 
Total current assets         477,749           557,436 
Property and equipment, net         3,239           6,013 
Operating lease right-of-use assets         43,185           48,380 
Intangible assets, net         1,204,658           835,948 
Goodwill         1,648,145           1,648,145 
Other assets         71,574           67,868 
Total assets$        3,448,550  $        3,163,790 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$        14,361  $        12,041 
Accrued compensation         69,330           49,608 
Accrued liabilities         62,631           46,038 
Operating lease liabilities         10,001           9,404 
Total current liabilities         156,323           117,091 
Long-term liabilities   
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs         1,056,301           874,972 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current         42,219           48,766 
Other long-term liabilities         22,962           19,270 
Deferred tax liability         55,834           68,670 
Total long-term liabilities         1,177,316           1,011,678 
Total liabilities         1,333,639           1,128,769 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024         —           — 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 86,536 and 86,127 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively         9           9 
Additional paid-in capital         1,905,628           1,829,384 
Accumulated earnings         209,274           205,628 
Total stockholders’ equity         2,114,911           2,035,021 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$        3,448,550  $        3,163,790 


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)

 Three months ended January 31,  Year ended January 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenue       
Service revenue$        124,209  $        118,575  $        478,317  $        455,690 
Custodial revenue         144,133           105,433           545,414           386,594 
Interchange revenue         43,475           38,379           176,043           157,303 
Total revenue         311,817           262,387           1,199,774           999,587 
Cost of revenue       
Service costs         105,466           83,859           351,588           317,357 
Custodial costs         10,269           8,398           39,675           32,502 
Interchange costs         7,039           6,810           31,252           27,091 
Total cost of revenue         122,774           99,067           422,515           376,950 
Gross profit         189,043           163,320           777,259           622,637 
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing         23,084           20,559           90,739           79,273 
Technology and development         64,654           55,238           239,513           218,811 
General and administrative         29,975           23,140           132,260           103,656 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets         27,002           23,218           111,878           92,763 
Merger integration         2,178           2,278           40,535           10,435 
Total operating expenses         146,893           124,433           614,925           504,938 
Income from operations         42,150           38,887           162,334           117,699 
Other expense       
Interest expense         (15,257)          (13,641)          (60,634)          (55,455)
Other income, net         3,068           4,471           14,334           12,796 
Total other expense         (12,189)          (9,170)          (46,300)          (42,659)
Income before income taxes         29,961           29,717           116,034           75,040 
Income tax provision         3,596           3,353           19,331           19,328 
Net income and comprehensive income$        26,365  $        26,364  $        96,703  $        55,712 
Net income per share:       
Basic$        0.30  $        0.31  $        1.11  $        0.65 
Diluted$        0.30  $        0.30  $        1.09  $        0.64 
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:       
Basic         86,677           85,975           86,870           85,564 
Diluted         88,614           87,435           88,828           86,957 


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

 Year ended January 31, 
(in thousands) 2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$        96,703  $        55,712 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization         162,451           153,078 
Stock-based compensation         96,425           77,151 
Amortization of debt issuance costs         2,067           2,852 
Loss on extinguishment of debt         1,576           1,157 
Deferred taxes         (12,836)          (13,995)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable         (13,113)          (8,058)
Other assets         (11,790)          (32,790)
Operating lease right-of-use assets         6,664           10,190 
Accrued compensation         17,758           2,951 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities         8,888           (204)
Operating lease liabilities, non-current         (7,779)          (11,780)
Other long-term liabilities         (7,158)          6,562 
Net cash provided by operating activities         339,856           242,826 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs         (51,129)          (41,123)
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios         (452,241)          (3,257)
Purchases of property and equipment         (2,084)          (1,694)
Net cash used in investing activities         (505,454)          (46,074)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Principal payments on long-term debt         (561,875)          (54,375)
Proceeds from long-term debt         736,875           — 
Payment of debt issuance costs         (3,748)          — 
Repurchases of common stock         (121,493)          — 
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net         (1,620)          865 
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options         9,428           6,471 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities         57,567           (47,039)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents         (108,031)          149,713 
Beginning cash and cash equivalents         403,979           254,266 
Ending cash and cash equivalents$        295,948  $        403,979 


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

 Year ended January 31, 
(in thousands) 2025   2024 
Supplemental cash flow data:   
Interest expense paid in cash$        58,587  $        49,560 
Income tax payments, net         26,069           35,352 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios         20,325           — 
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation         5,971           3,145 
Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities         754           — 
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities         45           263 
Exercise of common stock options receivable         10           429 


Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

 Three months ended January 31,  Year ended January 31, 
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Cost of revenue$        3,745  $        4,120  $        14,955  $        16,462 
Sales and marketing         3,750           3,419           15,623           13,182 
Technology and development         6,255           5,793           25,002           20,891 
General and administrative         7,958           3,880           40,845           26,616 
Total stock-based compensation expense$        21,708  $        17,212  $        96,425  $        77,151 


Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)
January 31, 2025  January 31, 2024
  % Change
  
HSAs        9,889          8,692          14 %
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date471  497  (5)%
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date        1,040          949          10 %
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date        616          —  *
HSAs with investments        753          610          23 %
CDBs        7,144          7,006          2 %
Total Accounts        17,033          15,698          9 %
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date        16,677          15,318          9 %
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date        16,302          15,105          8 %


*  Not meaningful
 


HSA assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)
January 31, 2025
  January 31, 2024
  % Change
  
HSA cash$        17,435  $        15,006          16 %
HSA investments         14,676           10,208          44 %
Total HSA Assets         32,111           25,214          27 %
Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date         16,634           14,210          17 %
Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date         16,206           14,071          15 %


The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our Depository Partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of January 31, 2025:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages)
HSA cash expected to reprice  Average annualized yield
  
2026$        2.3          2.5 %
2027         4.1          1.9 %
2028         2.1          4.0 %
2029         1.5          3.6 %
Thereafter         6.6          4.4 %
Total (1)$        16.6          3.4 %


(1)Excludes $0.8 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of January 31, 2025.
  


Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)
 January 31, 2025
   January 31, 2024
  % Change
  
Client-held funds$        896  $        842          6 %
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date         798           791          1 %
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 817   845  (3)%


Net income reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

 Three months ended January 31,  Year ended January 31, 
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income$        26,365  $        26,364  $        96,703  $        55,712 
Interest income         (3,033)          (4,343)          (13,914)          (12,138)
Interest expense         15,257           13,641           60,634           55,455 
Income tax provision         3,596           3,353           19,331           19,328 
Depreciation and amortization         12,180           14,693           50,573           60,315 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets         27,002           23,218           111,878           92,763 
Stock-based compensation expense         21,708           17,212           96,425           77,151 
Merger integration expenses         2,178           2,278           40,535           10,435 
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract         1,730           1,402           6,745           5,435 
Costs associated with unused office space         836           927           3,244           4,179 
Other         (35)          84           (403)          538 
Adjusted EBITDA$        107,784  $        98,829  $        471,751  $        369,173 


Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

 Outlook for the year ending 
(in millions)January 31, 2026 
Net income$164 - 179 
Interest income(9)
Interest expense53 
Income tax provision55 - 60 
Depreciation and amortization49 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets108 
Stock-based compensation expense85 
Merger integration expenses9 
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract8 
Costs associated with unused office space3 
Adjusted EBITDA$525 - 545 


Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

 Three months ended January 31,  Year ended January 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income$        26,365  $        26,364  $        96,703  $        55,712 
Income tax provision         3,596           3,353           19,331           19,328 
Income before income taxes - GAAP         29,961           29,717           116,034           75,040 
Non-GAAP adjustments:       
Amortization of acquired intangible assets         27,002           23,218           111,878           92,763 
Stock-based compensation expense         21,708           17,212           96,425           77,151 
Merger integration expenses         2,178           2,278           40,535           10,435 
Costs associated with unused office space         836           927           3,244           4,179 
Loss on extinguishment of debt         —           —           1,576           1,157 
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP         51,724           43,635           253,658           185,685 
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP         81,685           73,352           369,692           260,725 
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)         20,421           18,337           92,423           65,180 
Non-GAAP net income         61,264           55,015           277,269           195,545 
        
Diluted weighted-average shares         88,614           87,435           88,828           86,957 
GAAP net income per diluted share$        0.30  $        0.30  $        1.09  $        0.64 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share$        0.69  $        0.63  $        3.12  $        2.25 


(1)The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
  


Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

 Outlook for the year ending 
(in millions, except per share data)January 31, 2026 
Net income$164 - 179 
Income tax provision55 - 60 
Income before income taxes - GAAP219 - 239 
Non-GAAP adjustments:  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets108 
Stock-based compensation expense85 
Merger integration expenses9 
Costs associated with unused office space3 
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP205 
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP424 - 444 
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)106 - 111 
Non-GAAP net income$318 - 333 
   
Diluted weighted-average shares89 
GAAP net income per diluted share (2)$1.85 - 2.01 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)$3.57 - 3.74 


(1)The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
(2)GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.
  


Certain terms

Term Definition
HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments held by our custodial investment fund partner.
Client Our employer clients.
Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.