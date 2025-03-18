Churchill Downs Incorporated 2025 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by registering in advance via teleconference here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at http://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

