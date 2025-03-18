Quali Streamlines Delivery of Agentic AI at Scale with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

New integrations lower the barrier to adoption for Agentic AI by automating management across development resources, including Large Language Models (LLMs), data services, GPU infrastructure, and more to deliver high-performing AI agents.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali , a leading provider of platform engineering solutions for infrastructure automation and management, today announced its integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM ™ microservices and NVIDIA AI Blueprints, to simplify the creation and management of Agentic AI solutions.

Agentic AI represents a transformational opportunity for today’s enterprises, with implications across internal operations and customer experience.

By leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA AI Blueprints included in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, the Quali Torque Software-as-a-Service platform simplifies the orchestration and management of each layer of the Agentic AI tech stack: accelerated infrastructure, cloud services and data pipelines, LLMs and AI models, and AI agents and applications.

With Torque providing unified orchestration, lifecycle management, and cost optimization, each layer of the development stack seamlessly supports each other to ensure reliability, accuracy, and efficiency.

To accomplish this, Torque manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle using Environments as Code (EaC)—a model that transforms cloud resources into fully managed, self-service environments supporting mission-critical operations, such as AI workloads, software development, demos, training, and more.

Quali can deploy and manage the entire tech stack supporting Agentic AI solutions as a stateful, dynamic environment through the integration of NVIDIA technology. This approach cuts through complexity and automates routine tasks, enabling more organizations to adopt Agentic AI faster, scale more efficiently, and focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management.

Key highlights of this release include:

Easy-to-Use Modules of NVIDIA AI Enterprise & Other NVIDIA Resources: Torque creates reusable modules defining each component needed to deliver an AI agent, including NVIDIA accelerated compute, NVIDIA NIM microservices , and pre-trained models and data science frameworks included with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. This normalization enables no-code orchestration of each layer of the stack supporting the AI solution, thereby accelerating delivery and lowering the barrier to adoption of Agentic AI.

Torque creates reusable modules defining each component needed to deliver an AI agent, including NVIDIA accelerated compute, , and pre-trained models and data science frameworks included with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. This normalization enables no-code orchestration of each layer of the stack supporting the AI solution, thereby accelerating delivery and lowering the barrier to adoption of Agentic AI. AI-Driven Environment Design, Creation, & Reusability: Torque’s AI Copilot leverages these reusable modules to design and generate new environment blueprints in response to user-submitted prompts. Additionally, Torque’s graphical environment design tool allows users to drag-and-drop resources and set dependencies visually. As the user adjusts the design of the environment, Torque modifies the code in the environment blueprint file automatically, further reducing the need for complex coding to support the AI solution. Once complete, Torque saves this blueprint as a reusable file that can be deployed, maintained, and monitored continuously.

Torque’s AI Copilot leverages these reusable modules to design and generate new environment blueprints in response to user-submitted prompts. Additionally, Torque’s graphical environment design tool allows users to drag-and-drop resources and set dependencies visually. As the user adjusts the design of the environment, Torque modifies the code in the environment blueprint file automatically, further reducing the need for complex coding to support the AI solution. Once complete, Torque saves this blueprint as a reusable file that can be deployed, maintained, and monitored continuously. Simplified Provisioning & Maintenance of Individual Layers of the Agentic AI Tech Stack: Torque executes the code to provision each layer of the AI tech stack, monitors the state of those resources continuously, and notifies users about anomalies, including infrastructure errors, configuration drift, and other unexpected updates. This allows Torque administrators to tailor the user experience to the people responsible for delivering each layer of the AI tech stack, enabling them to reconcile errors and other unexpected issues proactively.

Torque executes the code to provision each layer of the AI tech stack, monitors the state of those resources continuously, and notifies users about anomalies, including infrastructure errors, configuration drift, and other unexpected updates. This allows Torque administrators to tailor the user experience to the people responsible for delivering each layer of the AI tech stack, enabling them to reconcile errors and other unexpected issues proactively. Streamlined Integration of Each Layer of the AI Tech Stack: Once provisioned as a managed environment in Torque, each layer of the AI tech stack can be published so other users can access it as an input supporting other layers of the stack. For example, a developer building an AI agent can select the live GPU clusters, cloud-based data services, and AI models they need from a simple pick list made available in Torque’s provisioning experience. Torque leverages those inputs to provision the AI agent, while also enabling users to maintain the live environment supporting each layer of the stack. This provides a seamless experience that cuts through complexity and accelerates the delivery of full-stack AI agents.

Once provisioned as a managed environment in Torque, each layer of the AI tech stack can be published so other users can access it as an input supporting other layers of the stack. For example, a developer building an AI agent can select the live GPU clusters, cloud-based data services, and AI models they need from a simple pick list made available in Torque’s provisioning experience. Torque leverages those inputs to provision the AI agent, while also enabling users to maintain the live environment supporting each layer of the stack. This provides a seamless experience that cuts through complexity and accelerates the delivery of full-stack AI agents. Automating Critical Tasks for AI Performance: Torque workflows can define and automatically execute routine tasks required to maintain high-performing AI solutions, such as training and data quality assurance. This eliminates manual work required for day-to-day maintenance, while also providing visibility for users to understand when these tasks were last executed, how effective they were, and other relevant information.

Torque workflows can define and automatically execute routine tasks required to maintain high-performing AI solutions, such as training and data quality assurance. This eliminates manual work required for day-to-day maintenance, while also providing visibility for users to understand when these tasks were last executed, how effective they were, and other relevant information. Dynamic GPU Scaling in Response to Application Needs: As the various AI models supporting the agent transition through mission-critical phases, Torque automatically scales GPUs up and down. This provides adequate computing capacity to support even the most resource-intensive workloads like training, while scaling down capacity to prevent costly over-provisioning for less resource-intensive tasks like inference.

“Complexity has always been at the core of the problems we solve for our customers and partners,” said Lior Koriat, Quali CEO. “As more organizations look to embrace AI, the ability to cut through complexity is the key to delivering the kinds of AI experiences that customers expect. We’re thrilled to develop a streamlined approach for delivering impactful AI solutions leveraging NVIDIA AI, and we look forward to helping our community unlock these opportunities.”

