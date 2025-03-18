The Honest Company Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it made an inducement grant to Mr. Etienne von Kunssberg in connection with his employment as The Honest Company’s new SVP, Supply Chain, effective February 24, 2025. Such grant was made under The Honest Company, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan, which was approved and adopted on March 14, 2023, by the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee granted Mr. von Kunssberg an aggregate of 115,122 restricted stock units under the 2023 Inducement Plan.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee on March 16, 2025, pursuant to a delegation by the Board of Directors and was issued as an equity grant pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement material to Mr. von Kunssberg entering into employment with The Honest Company. The restricted stock units granted are subject to a vesting schedule commencing on March 16, 2025, with 25% of the restricted stock units vesting on March 4, 2026 and an additional 6.25% of the restricted stock units vesting on each quarterly vesting date thereafter, subject to Mr. von Kunssberg’s continued employment.

