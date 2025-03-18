Oncocyte to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on March 24, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a pioneering diagnostics technology company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, March 24, 2025. Oncocyte will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: Oncocyte Q4 2024 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on Oncocyte’s investor relations website at https://investors.oncocyte.com.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a leading diagnostics technology company. The company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/

VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/

GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/

DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/

DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

CONTACT:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com