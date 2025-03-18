Greif Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB), Tube and Core and Protective Packaging Products

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it is implementing a price increase between $50 and $70 per short ton for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) products and a minimum 7.5 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products.

The uncoated recycled paperboard increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after April 21, 2025. The tube and core and protective packaging increase is effective with shipments on and after April 28, 2025.

The uncoated recycled paperboard price increase is in response to increasing manufacturing costs for our products. The tube and core and protective packaging products price increase is a consequence of the URB price increase, the primary raw material contained in those products.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of more than 14,000 colleagues operating across 248 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

