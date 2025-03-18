Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through April 8, 2025, and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website.



About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Investor Contact:

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Riley Timmer

VP, Investor Relations

(801) 304-2816

investors@sportsmans.com