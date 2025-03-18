Cytek® Biosciences Expands Cell Analysis Offerings with the Affordable, User-Friendly Cytek® Muse® Micro System

FREMONT, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced that it has added transformative capabilities to its iconic Cytek® Guava® Muse® cell analyzer, creating a next-generation instrument called the Cytek® Muse® Micro. The Muse Micro cell analyzer is an affordable option that simplifies flow cytometry while enhancing ease-of-use, precision and versatility. The Muse Micro system expands assay capabilities to penetrate established and emerging markets such as cell and gene therapy, drug discovery, pathway analysis, cell counting, viability, apoptosis, cellular stress and immune cell monitoring. Sophisticated cell analysis is no longer exclusive, complex, or expensive. Its intuitive touchscreen interface, easy-to-use software, and optimized “Mix-and-Read” assays combine to streamline and simplify flow cytometry analyses.

The Muse Micro cell analyzer is built on the legacy of the original Muse system – which was introduced in 2013 as the most compact flow cytometer the world had ever seen. The original Muse system has an extensive worldwide installed base and has been featured in thousands of publications since its inception. The new Muse Micro system is equipped with a 488 nm blue laser and offers five parameters, including forward and side scatter alongside three fluorescent channels. Its intuitive software interface and pre-optimized assay kits make routine assays – including cell count, viability, health, stress and population identification analyses – faster and more accessible than ever before. Cytek anticipates that the Muse Micro system will sustain the growth of the Muse reagent business by utilizing additional new channels.

The Muse Micro cell analyzer is designed to meet the diverse needs of testing and research environments across a wide range of industries, including drug discovery, water quality testing, biopharma, bioprocessing and wine and beer production. Its compact design and user-friendly interface make it an ideal solution for both academic and industrial laboratories, where precise and reliable cell analysis is critical.

Key features include:

Compact design: Takes up minimal lab space, measuring just 8 in x 10 in (20 cm x 25 cm), without compromising performance.

Takes up minimal lab space, measuring just 8 in x 10 in (20 cm x 25 cm), without compromising performance. Advanced microcapillary technology: A high-precision displacement pump delivers accurate and precise cell counts, eliminating the need for calibration beads.

A high-precision displacement pump delivers accurate and precise cell counts, eliminating the need for calibration beads. Pre-optimized kits and modules: Streamlines routine assays with reliable, reproducible results and minimal setup time with additional kits in development.

Streamlines routine assays with reliable, reproducible results and minimal setup time with additional kits in development. Simplified data acquisition and analysis: Includes Cytek InCyte™ software, empowering users to develop and run their own three-color assays.

Includes Cytek InCyte™ software, empowering users to develop and run their own three-color assays. Affordable: Provides reliable flow cytometry analysis at a cost-effective price point, making it accessible to every lab.



“With the Cytek Muse Micro system, we are continuing Cytek’s commitment to making advanced cellular instrumentation accessible to more labs,” said Ming Yan, Ph.D., CTO of Cytek Biosciences. “Traditional flow cytometry systems can be cost-prohibitive and workflow-intensive, limiting their use to only the most well-funded, deeply-staffed labs. By leveraging our breakthrough technologies, we aim to transcend these barriers – streamlining workflows and delivering biological clarity at levels previously available to only a select few. The Muse Micro cell analyzer opens new market opportunities for Cytek by enabling smaller labs, emerging markets, and resource-limited facilities to access high-quality flow cytometry at an affordable price. This is a crucial step in expanding our reach and empowering a broader range of researchers worldwide.”

The Muse Micro cell analyzer is available now. For more information, please visit www.cytekbio.com/pages/muse-micro.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™ and Cytek Aurora™ CS systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis, Guava, Muse and InCyte are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

