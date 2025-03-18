First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Receives Regulatory Approval for CenterGroup Financial, Inc. Merger

INDIANA, Pa., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) (“First Commonwealth”) today announced that it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced merger of CenterGroup Financial, Inc. (“CGFI”) with and into First Commonwealth and the merger of CenterBank with and into First Commonwealth Bank.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has approved the merger of CenterBank with and into First Commonwealth Bank, and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities has approved the merger of CGFI with and into First Commonwealth and the merger of the subsidiary banks. In addition, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has granted First Commonwealth a waiver of its merger application requirements.

The completion of the merger remains subject to the approval of CGFI shareholders and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 125 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

About CenterGroup Financial, Inc.

CGFI’s wholly owned subsidiary, CenterBank, founded in 2000, was built upon an old concept: community banking. CenterBank knows its customers on a first name basis, keeps an open-door policy, and works hard to find common sense solutions for its customers. Specific product sets have been developed for deposits, residential mortgages and full-service banking to owner-managed businesses in the Greater Cincinnati market. CenterBank specializes, and that gives it the opportunity to deliver best in class service to its specific customer niche while effectively managing operating risk. CenterBank has sought to maximize growth within the constraints of acceptable profitability and capital levels to ensure stable and positive regulatory ratings. To learn more about CGFI and CenterBank, please visit www.center.bank.

