Jim Rickards Warns: "AI WILL BE DEAD IN 5 YEARS" Without Nuclear 2.0

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to former CIA insider Jim Rickards, artificial intelligence (AI) and finance industries are on the verge of collapse. "Within 5 years – maybe much sooner… There won’t be enough [electricity]. If that happens… It will devastate Big Tech. The collapse will crash the stock market… And could very well take our entire economy down with it"

Rickards highlights an urgent energy crisis caused by the surging electricity demands of AI data centers.. "One AI data center campus can use more electricity… Than a city the size of Philadelphia or Phoenix. Or even entire US states"

He warns that "hundreds more data centers will be popping up across the country," consuming up to 25% of all U.S. electricity within five years. The issue is already creating real-world consequences, as "major cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, and Singapore have outlawed new centers because their power grids simply can’t handle the massive demand". Meanwhile, "new home construction in parts of London has been banned until 2035" due to data centers monopolizing power supplies.

The Solution: "Nuclear 2.0"

Rickards identifies a breakthrough energy solution—Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), or what he calls "Nuclear 2.0 ."Unlike traditional nuclear plants, SMRs are "the safest, most reliable form of energy in human history", with next-generation designs that are "so strong… they can withstand a direct hit from a fully fueled Boeing 767".

These modular reactors are designed to be factory-built, transported to their locations, and assembled on-site, making them far cheaper and faster to deploy than conventional nuclear plants.

Additionally, SMRs use minimal fuel, require far less space, and "some of these advanced reactors may only need to be refueled every 30 years". Unlike wind and solar energy, which are weather-dependent, SMRs provide "consistent, round-the-clock electricity output without reliance on external conditions".

Trump’s Role: "Trump is All In on Nuclear 2.0"

Rickards predicts that former President Donald Trump will fully back SMRs in his second term, stating, "Trump is All In on Nuclear 2.0". According to Rickards, Trump will proclaim a 'New Day for Nuclear' within his first 100 days in office, ensuring the rapid deployment of SMRs across the nation.

During his campaign, Trump made it clear that nuclear energy would be a central part of his administration’s energy policy. "For AI you will need... more electricity than we have right now. You’ll need double the energy that we produce right now just for that one industry if we're going to be the big player”. Trump also emphasized that "We will make a historic commitment to bring advanced, Small Modular Nuclear Reactors online".

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, Pentagon, and the Department of Defense, with over 40 years of experience in global finance and intelligence. He is the bestselling author of seven books on economics, a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox News, and is known for accurately predicting major geopolitical and financial events. His work has taken him "inside the private West Wing of the White House," where he has "attended strategic sessions in the 'Vaults' deep inside the Pentagon". Rickards also conducted the "first-ever financial war games for the Pentagon" and has a track record of predicting major events, including Trump’s 2016 and 2024 election victories, as well as Biden dropping out of the race