Former CIA Insider, Jim Rickards Warns: America’s Energy Grid Faces Unprecedented Threat

BALTIMORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards, a former CIA advisor, is sounding the alarm on a looming energy crisis that could cripple U.S. infrastructure, disrupt financial markets, and bring tech giants to a standstill. Rickards warns that America’s power grid is already under immense strain, and with the rapid expansion of AI data centers, the demand for electricity is set to skyrocket beyond sustainable levels.

"In just the next few years, America’s power demands will surge at least 10 TIMES higher than what was projected only a few years ago”. Rickards points to recent reports showing that some of the biggest technology hubs in the world are already experiencing power shortages—causing delays, restrictions, and even bans on new data centers. "If our energy infrastructure cannot keep up, it will trigger a domino effect leading to market instability and economic disruption".

The Hidden Weakness of America’s Power Grid

Rickards highlights that while green energy policies have been heavily promoted, they have failed to deliver the stability needed to support America’s growing technological needs. "Solar and wind power sound great in theory, but they can’t provide the baseline energy required to keep AI servers and even essential services operational 24/7" . He also notes that in some cities, power grids are so overwhelmed that even new housing construction has been halted due to energy shortages.

In contrast, aging coal and natural gas plants are being phased out, leaving the country with a massive energy gap that could lead to rationing, blackouts, and a reliance on foreign power sources.

The Energy Solution That Could Change Everything

Rickards points to an emerging technology that could prevent an all-out collapse of the energy grid—Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), also known as 'Nuclear 2.0.' Unlike traditional nuclear power, these next-generation reactors are designed to be mass-produced, easily transported, and deployed anywhere in the country.

"SMRs are compact, highly efficient, and safer than any nuclear technology ever developed" . These reactors can generate consistent energy without requiring fossil fuels, producing power for decades with minimal refueling needs. Their self-regulating safety mechanisms eliminate the risks associated with older nuclear plants, making them one of the most secure energy options available today.

Trump’s Plan to Bring Back American Energy Independence

Rickards believes that former President Donald Trump will make nuclear energy a national priority, ensuring that America remains competitive in the AI and technology sectors. "Trump has already signed groundbreaking policies to accelerate nuclear energy development, and his administration has made it clear that SMRs will be at the forefront of America’s future energy strategy".

As AI continues to reshape industries, energy demand will only grow—making reliable, long-term solutions more urgent than ever. "Without decisive action, America risks falling behind in the global technology race while facing an avoidable energy catastrophe".

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, Pentagon, and Department of Defense, with over 40 years of experience in intelligence, economic strategy, and financial markets. He has been involved in high-level briefings, strategic planning sessions, and national security initiatives, advising on critical infrastructure risks and economic stability. A bestselling author and respected voice on global finance, Rickards continues to provide analysis on the forces shaping America’s future.