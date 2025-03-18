Former CIA Advisor: “There’s Not Enough Power”

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A former CIA advisor, Jim Rickards, is warning that America’s energy grid is on the brink of collapse , putting the country’s most powerful industries—artificial intelligence (AI) and finance—at serious risk. With power consumption accelerating at an unprecedented rate, Rickards believes the nation is heading toward an energy shortfall that could cripple technological advancement and national security.

Rickards points out that AI data centers are consuming "staggering amounts of power," surpassing even some U.S. states. "Major cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, and Singapore have already imposed bans on new data centers because their energy grids cannot handle the demand.” He warns that the United States is not far behind, and without a major energy breakthrough, the strain on power grids will soon reach critical levels.

The Next-Generation Energy Solution

Rickards highlights a cutting-edge solution that could prevent this crisis—Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), or what he calls 'Nuclear 2.0.' Unlike older nuclear plants, these advanced reactors are "factory-built, highly efficient, and capable of running for decades without refueling." Their modular design makes them "faster to deploy and safer than traditional nuclear power plants," providing a constant, reliable energy source that does not rely on the weather or fossil fuels.

In addition to their efficiency, SMRs produce "virtually zero emissions and operate with fail-safe technology designed to shut down automatically in case of an emergency." This makes them one of the most practical and secure energy solutions available today.

Strong Government Support for Nuclear Energy

Recognizing the urgency of the energy crisis, former President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for expanding nuclear power, calling it "critical to maintaining the United States’ leadership in AI and other key industries." Trump has stated that nuclear energy will be "a cornerstone of the nation’s future energy strategy," ensuring that America does not fall behind in the global technology race.

Rickards stresses that action must be taken now to address the mounting energy crisis before it leads to nationwide blackouts, economic instability, and a potential breakdown of critical infrastructure. "Without a reliable power source, AI and even national defense systems will struggle to operate at full capacity."

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, Pentagon, and Department of Defense, with over 40 years of experience in intelligence and economic strategy. He has been involved in high-level briefings, strategic planning sessions, and national security initiatives, advising on some of the most critical financial and geopolitical issues facing the country. A recognized expert in global markets and energy security, Rickards continues to provide analysis on the challenges and opportunities shaping America’s future.