CJMining Expands in North America, Plans to Acquire 53 MW Bitcoin Mining Facility in Oklahoma

Columbus, OH, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry analysis from CoinDesk, the Bitcoin mining industry in North America has experienced an annual growth rate of approximately 15%, driven by continuously falling electricity costs. To capitalize on this advantageous trend, globally recognized Bitcoin mining service provider CJMining announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a controlling stake in a 53-megawatt (MW) Bitcoin mining facility located in Oklahoma, United States.





Low-Cost Energy Strategy: Electricity Costs at Just $0.029/kWh

CJMining's official announcement highlighted that the targeted mining facility is located in a remote, unpopulated area of Oklahoma, equipped with advanced infrastructure including stable power supply, state-of-the-art security systems, and modern mining equipment. The facility utilizes air-cooled Bitcoin mining hardware to maintain high performance and stable hash rates.

CJMining emphasized that the facility boasts an extremely competitive electricity price, averaging around $0.029 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), substantially below North America's current industry average of approximately $0.04/kWh. This advantage is expected to significantly boost the company's long-term profitability and competitive position in the mining industry.

The acquisition is subject to several standard conditions, including financial audits and legal due diligence, with completion expected in the first half of 2025. However, the company has acknowledged that the finalization of the deal will depend on satisfactory outcomes of the due diligence process.

CJMining CEO Highlights Strategic Long-Term Vision

In a recent media interview, CJMining's CEO stated:

“As the Bitcoin mining industry in North America continues its rapid growth, it is crucial for us to leverage strategic low-cost energy advantages and proactively establish operations in high-growth regions. This acquisition is a pivotal step toward achieving CJMining’s ambitious target of reaching 1 gigawatt (GW) of global mining power capacity.”

He further emphasized that the company remains committed to maintaining secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, with future plans to expand operations into additional major digital asset sectors.

Launch of CJMining Pool to Enhance Market Competitiveness

In parallel, CJMining recently launched its proprietary mining pool service—CJMining Pool—offering miners exceptionally competitive commission rates starting at just 0.4%. Miners can easily access the pool services through CJMining’s official application, currently focused exclusively on Bitcoin (BTC) mining.

CJMining Pool provides miners with real-time hash-rate monitoring tools, optimized firmware solutions, and regular equipment maintenance services. Additionally, customized mining solutions are available to institutional clients, aimed at maximizing overall mining profitability.

Community-Driven Strategy: Encouraging Shared Growth

To promote a vibrant mining ecosystem, CJMining has introduced an incentivized referral program encouraging users to invite friends to join Bitcoin mining activities. Participants in the referral program receive additional rewards, effectively boosting their individual earnings and benefiting the overall community.

This approach aligns with current digital marketing trends, with recent studies showing referral-based community growth significantly enhances user engagement and mining profitability compared to traditional methods.

Future Outlook and Market Positioning

As the global Bitcoin mining industry enters a new growth phase in 2025, CJMining's strategic positioning in North America’s low-cost energy market substantially enhances its competitive edge. Company executives confirmed that CJMining would continue strengthening partnerships with leading ASIC mining equipment manufacturers globally, ensuring technological leadership and maximizing long-term benefits for miners.

For more information, visit https://cjmining.com



