BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Bancorp, Inc. on Behalf of Bancorp Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TBBK) on behalf of Bancorp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Shares of The Bancorp fell more than 6% in pre-market trading on March 5, 2025, after the company announced that its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2022 to 2024 should not be relied upon. The company cited a lack of proper audit approval from its independent accounting firm, Crowe LLP, which has yet to sign off on the 2024 financial statements.

