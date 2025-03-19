DAKTRONICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Daktronics, Inc. on Behalf of Daktronics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Daktronics, Inc. (“Daktronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DAKT) on behalf of Daktronics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Daktronics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 5, 2025, Daktronics released its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, revealing significant expenses related to the Company’s previously announced, “business transformation plan,” as well as seasonally lower sales volume, resulting in an EPS consensus miss. On this news, the price of Daktronics shares declined by $2.13 per share, from $14.33 per share on March 4, 2025, to close at $12.20 on March 5, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Daktronics shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

