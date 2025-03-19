IBOTTA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ibotta, Inc. on Behalf of Ibotta Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or the “Company”) (NYSE:IBTA) on behalf of Ibotta stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ibotta has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2025, after market hours, Investing.com published an article entitled "Ibotta shares plunge 30% as Q4 earnings miss, Q1 guidance disappoints." This article stated, in pertinent part, that Ibotta "saw its shares tumble [. . .] after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations and providing weak guidance for the first quarter of 2025." Following this news, Ibotta stock dropped $29.08 per share, or 46%, to close at $34.01 on February 27, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ibotta shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

