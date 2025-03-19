READY CAPITAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ready Capital Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ready Capital securities between November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to “stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital’s current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ready Capital shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information: