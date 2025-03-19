cc:Monet Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered Financial Services for Businesses

Singapore, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore – cc:Monet, an AI Accounting Software by PlatoX International Pte Ltd, proudly announces the launch of its end-to-end AI-powered financial services, designed to revolutionize how businesses manage their finances. This innovative suite integrates advanced artificial intelligence with human expertise, delivering comprehensive, efficient, and accessible financial solutions tailored to the needs of startups, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), entrepreneurs, and global teams.

A Comprehensive Suite of Services

cc:Monet's offerings consist of three core services, each leveraging AI to enhance accuracy and efficiency while maintaining the critical human touch:

Fractional CFO Services: Businesses can now access strategic financial leadership without the expense of a full-time Chief Financial Officer. cc:Monet's Fractional CFOs combine AI-driven data analytics with seasoned expertise to provide real-time insights for smarter decision-making. Services include strategic financial planning, budgeting and forecasting, cash flow management, investor and board reporting, KPI tracking, and financial modeling. This cost-effective solution empowers startups and SMBs to scale confidently with expert guidance.

Tax Accountant Services: Say goodbye to tax season stress with cc:Monet's AI-powered tax solutions. By blending automation with certified tax professionals, this service ensures accurate tax preparation, filing, and compliance while optimizing deductions to maximize savings. With multi-currency and multi-language support, it's ideal for global businesses navigating complex regulations. Year-round support and transparent pricing make tax management seamless and reliable.

AI Financial Management: This cutting-edge platform transforms financial operations with automated bookkeeping, real-time financial statements, and tax-ready records. Customizable dashboards provide instant access to key metrics like balance sheets and cash flow reports, while dedicated accountants offer personalized oversight. Multi-currency capabilities cater to international operations, making it a scalable tool for businesses aiming to streamline their finances and focus on growth.

The Power of AI and Human Expertise

cc:Monet stands out by merging AI's speed and precision with the nuanced understanding of financial experts. AI-driven tools automate repetitive tasks, reduce errors, and deliver predictive insights, enabling businesses to respond swiftly to market opportunities. Meanwhile, human professionals ensure these insights are actionable and tailored to each client's unique needs. This synergy creates a cost-effective, scalable solution that democratizes access to top-tier financial management.

A Vision for the Future

"We're thrilled to launch these services, making exceptional financial expertise accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Hao Hua, CEO of cc:Monet. "By harnessing AI, we're setting a new standard in financial management—combining efficiency with the human insight businesses need to thrive."

Get Started Today

Visit https://www.ccmonet.ai/ to explore cc:Monet's offerings and schedule a consultation.

About cc:Monet

cc:Monet is dedicated to redefining financial management through AI-powered innovation and expert support, helping businesses worldwide focus on growth with confidence.

