Knocknoc Raises Seed Funding to Scale Its Just-In-Time Network Access Control Technology

SYDNEY, Australia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney-based cybersecurity software company Knocknoc has raised a seed round from US-based venture capital firm Decibel Partners with support from CoAct and SomethingReal.

The funding will support go-to-market, new staff, customer onboarding and product development. The company has appointed Adam Pointon as Chief Executive Officer.

“The opportunity here is limitless,” Pointon said. “You'd be hard pressed to find an organisation that couldn't benefit in some way from using Knocknoc.”

Knocknoc orchestrates network infrastructure to remove risk exposure by tying users' network access to their SSO authentication status.

By selectively opening network connections to users on a just-in-time basis, Knocknoc eliminates attack surface and solves compliance challenges. Knocknoc prevents would-be attackers from being able to connect to the types of network devices and applications that are prone to falling victim to zero-day attacks.

Customers use Knocknoc to protect VPNs and firewalls, IP cameras, payroll systems, file transfer appliances, bastion hosts and other applications and network services. Knocknoc is also easy to use with cloud-based infrastructure.

It can also be used on internal networks to add multifactor authentication to legacy systems to satisfy compliance requirements.

Knocknoc has also appointed Decibel Partners Founder Advisor and Risky Business Media CEO Patrick Gray to its board of directors.

“Knocknoc is a terrific way for organisations to quickly and easily reduce their exposure to the types of attacks that are plaguing enterprises right now,” said Gray. “It's simple, quick to implement and delivers an immediate benefit.”

Knocknoc is already in use in Australian and US critical infrastructure, large telecommunications networks and media companies.

The Knocknoc founders are Andrew Foster, David Kempe and Adam Pointon.

