Šiaulių Bankas has placed EUR 300 million bond issue in the international market

Šiaulių Bankas AB has successfully placed EUR 300 million issue of 5.25-year senior preferred fixed rate reset notes with an optional call date and interest rate reset at 4.25 years from issue.

The annual fixed rate coupon on the notes up to the reset date will be 4.597%. Settlement will take place on 25 March 2025. Listing of the notes will be on Euronext Dublin.

The notes have been allocated to more than 100 institutional investors from the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Baltic States and other countries, including supranational financial organizations.

"We appreciate the confidence international investors have shown contributing to our growth story and the partners who are helping us to achieve this ambition – this successful issuance will make a significant contribution to the Šiaulių Bankas' strategic plans.

We are pleased that international investors view the country's economic prospects favourably and recognize our institutions as sound and investment," says Tomas Varenbergas, Member of the Board and Head of the Investment Management Division of Šiaulių Bankas.

The proceeds of the notes will be used to meet existing and future minimum own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) targets, to improve the bank's liquidity position, and to finance other general corporate purposes.

The notes rated Baa1 with a stable outlook by the international rating agency Moody's.

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

Šiaulių Bankas mandated global investment banks Erste Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Morgan Stanley as well as Šiaulių Bankas AB as Joint Lead Managers.

Šiaulių Bankas as the issuer was advised on legal matters by Dentons UK and Middle East LLP and TGS Baltic as lead issuer’s legal counsel. The Joint Lead Managers were advised by Linklaters LLP and Sorainen on legal issues.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt