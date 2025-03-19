Press contact:

Mollie Mellows

Tel.: + 44 (0) 7342 709384

E-mail: mollie.mellows@capgemini.com

Capgemini accelerates enterprise adoption of agentic AI for industries with NVIDIA

Paris, March 19, 2025 – Capgemini today announced the introduction of customized agentic solutions designed in collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. Capgemini will deliver end-to-end AI services tailored to meet the diverse needs of specific industries when implementing AI agents, from healthcare and financial services to manufacturing and telco. By leveraging the power of NVIDIA NIM and a dedicated agentic gallery, Capgemini will be able to streamline deployment and reduce complexity for enterprise clients looking to derive actionable insights to achieve agentic-driven business transformation.

With the combination of Capgemini’s deep industry expertise and NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art technology, enterprises will benefit from faster time-to-value and agile implementation of AI agents. Built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise with NVIDIA NIM™, Capgemini offers a simplified, high-performance deployment process, enabling clients to seamlessly and securely integrate agentic capabilities into their existing technology infrastructure.

Enterprises will gain access to a dedicated agentic gallery, eliminating the complexities of developing AI agents from the ground up for each business process, resulting in significant time savings and cost reductions. In addition, Capgemini brings robust governance frameworks on top of NVIDIA AI stack, allowing compliance, scalability, and consistent performance. With a focus on scalability and governance, clients will benefit from AI agents that are designed to meet industry standards and regulatory requirements, providing long-term sustainability.

Through this collaboration, Capgemini will help organizations navigate the complexities of implementing agentic AI solutions on the NVIDIA AI stack while addressing strategic objectives such as:

Rapid prototyping and deployment: Accelerating AI agent rollouts with pre-configured workflows and optimized infrastructure, reducing time-to-market.

Accelerating AI agent rollouts with pre-configured workflows and optimized infrastructure, reducing time-to-market. Seamless integration: Combining AI agent capabilities with existing business applications to unlock new levels of process automation, efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Combining AI agent capabilities with existing business applications to unlock new levels of process automation, efficiency and data-driven decision-making. Scalability and governance: Implementing AI agents with robust governance frameworks, ensuring compliance, scalability, and consistent performance. The dedicated agentic capabilities of Capgemini RAISE, including governance, real-time monitoring and orchestration, enables unified control of agentic solutions with tangible results.





“Agentic AI is changing the way we live and work. There is vast potential for AI agents to drive innovation,” said Chris Penrose, Global Head of Business Development for Telco, NVIDIA. “Capgemini has a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing enterprises and the industry-specific agentic AI use cases that can unlock significant business value. By leveraging NVIDIA NIM, together we can accelerate deployment of AI agents that enhance productivity and revolutionize the way they operate, whilst addressing critical concerns like trust, safety, security and compliance.”

Together with NVIDIA, Capgemini is building over 100 bespoke AI agent-driven solutions tailored to various industry use cases, including:

Automotive: Smart agents to monitor and improve autonomous and human driving performance; vehicle performance in varying urban, weather, and traffic conditions; digital twin test vehicles in omniverse settings.

Smart agents to monitor and improve autonomous and human driving performance; vehicle performance in varying urban, weather, and traffic conditions; digital twin test vehicles in omniverse settings. Consumer: Central and interactive Edge AI access point in the home that can be used to oversee the elderly and infirm, locate mislaid items, and monitor home security.

Central and interactive Edge AI access point in the home that can be used to oversee the elderly and infirm, locate mislaid items, and monitor home security. Financial Services: Fraud alert agents to validate fraud activity and manage response; financial planning and investment management services to dynamically monitor client portfolios in real-time and provide personalized investment strategies.

Fraud alert agents to validate fraud activity and manage response; financial planning and investment management services to dynamically monitor client portfolios in real-time and provide personalized investment strategies. Life Sciences: Drug discovery support​ to extract actionable insights from drug mechanisms, disease progression and clinical outcomes; clinical trial refinement​ to improve design and monitor real-time data for mid-trial adjustments.

Drug discovery support​ to extract actionable insights from drug mechanisms, disease progression and clinical outcomes; clinical trial refinement​ to improve design and monitor real-time data for mid-trial adjustments. Manufacturing: Smart camera-based process monitoring for improved shopfloor performance and safety compliance.

Smart camera-based process monitoring for improved shopfloor performance and safety compliance. Public Sector: AI-driven assistants capable of executing various administrative and civic tasks; fraud detection and prevention agents that provide comprehensive insights​ and detect patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activities.

AI-driven assistants capable of executing various administrative and civic tasks; fraud detection and prevention agents that provide comprehensive insights​ and detect patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activities. Retail and Supply Chain: AI-driven agents that monitor shelves in-store and in warehouses, and automatically trigger SKU replenishment.

AI-driven agents that monitor shelves in-store and in warehouses, and automatically trigger SKU replenishment. Telco: Network automation, including AI-RAN, and contact center translation services.

Capgemini has been working with Telenor to build Norway’s first sovereign and secure AI Cloud Service in collaboration with NVIDIA. Launched in November 2024, the Telenor AI Factory is designed to accelerate AI adoption across industries while ensuring security, sustainability, and full data sovereignty within Norwegian borders. The AI Factory provides businesses with the infrastructure to develop, scale, and integrate AI into their operations — whether for internal workflows, customer-facing applications, or advanced AI-driven solutions. The service runs on 100% renewable energy, supporting responsible innovation while minimizing environmental impact.

“With the AI Factory, we are creating a secure and sustainable foundation for AI innovation in Norway,” said Jannicke Hilland, EVP and Head of Telenor Infrastructure. “Capgemini has played a crucial role in developing this service, working closely with us to build a platform that allows businesses to harness AI while maintaining full control over their data. Together, we are ensuring that organizations have access to cutting-edge AI solutions without compromising security or sustainability.”

“This new collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to bringing cutting-edge AI-powered technology solutions to our clients for accelerated value creation,” said Roshan Gya, Capgemini Invent CEO and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini. “By leveraging the power of the NVIDIA AI Stack, Capgemini will help clients expedite their agentic AI journey from strategy to full deployment, enabling them to solve complex business challenges and innovate at scale. NVIDIA's robust platform provides the necessary infrastructure and tools to make this acceleration possible. Our work with Telenor on its AI Factory showcases how we can help an enterprise to scale generative and agentic AI to gain competitive advantage and realize business value.”

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment