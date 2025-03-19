Textured Vegetable Protein Market Size is to be Worth US$ 2.93 Billion by 2031, Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global textured vegetable protein market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for plant-based meat products and wide application scope in the food & beverages industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is often used in vegetarian and vegan diets as a protein-rich alternative to meat due to its versatility and ability to absorb flavors. The demand for TVP has risen in recent years as more people adopt plant-based diets, driven by concerns about health, sustainability, and animal welfare.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The textured vegetable protein market is expected to reach US$ 2.93 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.93 billion in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives to traditional animal-based products due to concerns over cholesterol, saturated fats, and other health risks associated with meat. Plant-based options such as textured vegetable protein, which is high in protein and low in fat, are seen as a nutritious substitute, particularly for those seeking vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets. The environmental impact of animal farming, including greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and land degradation, has led to growing interest in sustainable food choices. Textured vegetable protein is made from soybeans or other plant-based sources, and producing plant-based proteins typically requires fewer resources and has a lower environmental footprint compared to meat production.

Flexitarianism, which refers to reducing meat consumption without completely eliminating it, is gaining popularity. People are increasingly incorporating plant-based meat substitutes such as textured vegetable protein into their diets. This growing flexitarian demographic is a major driver for the plant-based protein market, including textured vegetable protein.

Government Initiatives to Promote Consumption of Vegetable Proteins: Government bodies across various countries are promoting the consumption of plant-based meat owing to the rising environmental concerns and health benefits offered by these products. Additionally, governments of various countries are actively investing in research and development and new product launches of plant-based meat products. In 2021, the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs established a US$ 70.3 million fund with several sub-funds dedicated to food and agriculture. The Green Bio Fund investments specifically mentioned plant-based and cultivated meat companies. Moreover, in June 2022, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) finalized the Vegan Foods Regulations and established a separate regulatory framework for food ingredients free from animal products. Such initiatives by key countries boost the demand for plant-based food. By establishing new dietary guidelines in 2021, the government of China announced plans to lower the country’s meat consumption by 50%. The country's health ministry recommended that individuals consume only between 40g and 75g of meat per day. The measures aim to enhance public health while reducing GHG emissions significantly. Such measures by government authorities further boost the demand for alternative meat products.

Rise in Veganism: The rising health concerns among people due to the increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and other diseases are compelling people to change their dietary habits. Many people are adopting a vegan diet due to the rising health consciousness. In addition, the number of flexitarians who consume less meat and are occasionally vegetarian is also on the rise. Plant-based meat is generally perceived to be healthier than animal-based meat. The increasing adoption of veganism is also attributed to the empathy toward animals and awareness of the ill-treatment of animals in slaughterhouses and similar facilities, which has raised concerns about animal protection among consumers. These factors are boosting the demand for meat substitute ingredients such as soy protein, pea protein, tofu, and tempeh. A 2024 survey by Finder found that around 4.7% of UK adults identify as vegan, representing over 2.5 million people, a growth from an estimated 1.1 million people in 2023. Moreover, vegan meals were trending topics in more than 30 US cities holding Vegan Chef Challenge events, where participating restaurants highlighted special vegan dishes. Thus, the rise in veganism across the globe is expected to create new trends in the textured vegetable protein market in the coming years.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on source, the textured vegetable protein market is segmented into soy, pea, and others. The soy segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into flakes, chunks, and others. The flakes segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By application, the textured vegetable protein market is bifurcated into food & beverages and animal nutrition. The food and beverages segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2024.

The textured vegetable protein market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the textured vegetable protein market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Cargill Inc, Ingredion Inc, Roquette Freres SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Puris, DSM-Firmenich AG, Axiom Foods Inc, and Foodchem International Corp.

Trending Topics: Plant protein, soy protein, pea proteins, and plant protein ingredients

Global Headlines on Textured Vegetable Protein

Ingredion Launches VITESSENCE Pea 200 D, Shaking Up Drinking Experiences in Nutritional Beverages

Kröner-Stärke unveils a new line of TVP meat replacements following €36 million facility expansion





Conclusion

Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is a meat substitute made from defatted soy flour, which is processed into various forms resembling the texture of meat. It is often used in vegetarian and vegan diets as a protein-rich alternative to meat due to its versatility and ability to absorb flavors. The demand for TVP has risen in recent years as more people adopt plant-based diets, driven by concerns about health, sustainability, and animal welfare. TVP is not only cost-effective but also offers a high protein content and is environmentally friendly compared to traditional animal-based proteins, making it a popular choice among consumers seeking alternative protein sources.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, textured vegetable protein manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

