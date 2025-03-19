Plastic Fencing Market to be Driven by Growing Residential and Commercial Construction Activities, Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Plastic Fencing Market is witnessing significant growth owing to a rise in demand from residential & commercial construction industries.

The rising demand for sustainable materials in plastic fencing manufacturing is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Plastic Fencing Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011408/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The plastic fencing market is expected to reach US$ 8.41 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.67 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for low-maintenance plastic fencing solutions drives the plastic fencing market. With an increasing emphasis on convenience, durability, and sustainability, contractors prefer plastic fencing materials that offer long-term benefits with minimal upkeep. High demand for plastic fencing across residential and commercial spaces has made low-maintenance plastic fencing options significantly appealing, as these plastic fences eliminate the need for frequent staining, sealing, and painting typically associated with traditional wood plastic fencing. Additionally, the desire for outdoor spaces that retain their aesthetics and structural integrity over time has led contractors to seek out durable alternatives such as composite and PVC plastic fencing, which are resistant to rotting, warping, and insect damage. Growing Residential and Commercial Construction Activities: The housing market growth is attributed to various factors such as the rise in population, urbanization, and favorable economic conditions. According to Redfin, the number of houses sold in January 2024 was 284,121, which was 1.8% higher than the number sold in January 2023 in the US. Residential construction is a crucial segment of the private sector. In March 2023, the government of Canada launched the Housing Accelerator Fund worth US$ 2.96 billion to aid in the building of at least 100,000 homes across the country. According to the US Census Bureau, in November 2023, the number of privately owned houses (at a seasonally adjusted annual rate) was 1.56 million units, a rise of 9.3% compared to 1.43 million units in November 2022. Plastic fencing is extensively used in construction applications owing to its durability and cost-effectiveness. Increased Adoption of Recycled Plastics: The rise in environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives has led to a rising demand for recycled materials across various industries, including building materials. In addition, manufacturers use recycled plastic in plastic fencing to save overall costs. Recycled plastics are often available at lower prices compared to virgin materials, making them an attractive option for businesses focused on optimizing production costs. By incorporating recycled content into their products, plastic fencing companies can enhance their competitiveness in the market while also appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who prioritize sustainability. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00011408/

Market Segmentation

Based on material, the plastic fencing market is segmented into polyethylene, plastic composites, vinyl, and others. The polyethylene segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of product type, the plastic fencing market is categorized into picket fence, post and rail fence, gates, and others. The picket fence segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end use, the plastic fencing market is segmented into residential, agriculture, commercial, and others. The residential segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The plastic fencing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the plastic fencing market are Barrette Outdoor Living, CertainTeed, Durafence, ITOCHU Corporation, Pexco, Planet Polynet, Seven Trust, Superior Plastic Products, Tenax, and Veka AG.

Trending Topics: Garden fencing, PVC fencing, recycled plastic fencing, plastic fence panels, and agricultural fencing, among others.

Global Headlines on Plastic Fencing

Oldcastle APG Announced Launch of Catalyst Fence Solutions

Elite Precast Concrete introduced Elite Verti-Crete fencing and walling

Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced the merger of two portfolio companies, ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp") and The Vinyl Outlet, Inc. ("TVO"), to create a broader home-improvement services platform.

Oldcastle APG Acquired Fencing Assets of CertainTeed

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Plastic Fencing Market Size and Growth Report (2025-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011408/

Conclusion

The global plastic fencing market is growing with the development of the residential and commercial construction industry. The market growth is attributed to rapid industrialization in the emerging economies. In addition, the global transition toward sustainability initiatives has impacted the plastic fencing market, with manufacturers increasingly focused on incorporating eco-friendly formulations. Regulatory authorities are implementing stringent environmental standards to encourage the global production and utilization of recycled materials.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including information on raw material suppliers, plastic fencing manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Related Report Titles:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/plastic-fencing-market/