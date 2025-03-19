MEXC Launches DEX+: One-Stop Platform For Seamless On-Chain and Off-Chain Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of DEX+, the market's first innovative CEX and DEX hybrid product that provides a seamless, one-stop experience for both on-chain and off-chain trading. This development marks a significant milestone in the evolution of hybrid crypto trading platforms. DEX+ allows users to trade directly on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) through the MEXC app and website, offering access to a wide range of on-chain assets. The initial version of DEX+ will support the Solana ecosystem, enabling users to trade over 10,000 tokens available on Raydium and pump.fun, with future expansion to additional DEXs and blockchain networks, with support for the BSC chain launching on March 26, allowing users to trade trending assets on BSC soon.

DEX+ stands out by addressing many of the common pain points faced by users on traditional DEX platforms. Conventional DEX interfaces require users to navigate multi-step interactions with complex on-chain processes such as token approvals, transaction signings, and cryptocurrency swaps. MEXC's DEX+ simplifies this process entirely. Users can transfer funds directly into their DEX+ account and execute buy and sell orders without dealing with intricate on-chain operations. This approach makes decentralized trading more accessible, especially for new crypto users.

"MEXC's DEX+ bridges the gap between centralized efficiency and decentralized freedom. Despite the growing popularity of DEXs, the lack of user-friendly interfaces and high transaction fees remain a significant hindrance to widespread adoption. Through DEX+, MEXC aims to solve these issues by providing a familiar, CEX-like trading experience while retaining the benefits of accessing on-chain assets. Users can seamlessly switch between centralized exchange and DEX+ features," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.

MEXC is dedicated to offering a diverse range of accessible assets through its listing strategy and innovative products, all while ensuring top-tier security for its users . MEXC delivers comprehensive custodial wallet management for DEX+ users, ensuring security at an institutional level. Additionally, the platform offers Proof of Reserves , ensuring asset integrity and exceptional transparency. Users' assets are backed 1:1, and customer fund compensation requirements are fully covered. This dual-layer protection ensures unmatched security for user assets.

Furthermore, MEXC announced its collaboration with GoPlus, an independent third-party security provider that inspects the safety of all trading pairs listed on the platform. This added measure boosts user confidence and transparency, allowing them to trade with greater assurance and peace of mind.

Moving forward, MEXC's DEX+ is expected to play a pivotal role in the continued growth of DeFi and DEX ecosystems. As more users transition toward decentralized trading platforms, integrating CEX and DEX models will become increasingly important. With DEX+, MEXC strives to stand at the forefront of this innovative trend.

To celebrate the successful launch of DEX+, MEXC is pleased to announce its incentive program: new users completing trades of 100 USDT or more on the DEX+ platform will be eligible to receive a 20 USDT reward. For more details, please visit: https://www.mexc.com/dex-rewards .

