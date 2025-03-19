Xrpturbo (XRT) Raises 100,000 XRP In Presale—Set To Release Launchpad Demo On XRP Blockchain In Q2 2025

TALLINN, Estonia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an impressive showcase of investor confidence, Xrpturbo (XRT) has surged past a key milestone, raising over 100,000 XRP in its rapidly progressing presale.

With momentum continuing to build, the project is now preparing to unveil a highly anticipated demo of its innovative AI-powered launchpad on the XRP blockchain.

[ Buy XRT Tokens ]

Xrpturbo’s Rapid Presale Success—Investors Rush to Join

Since the presale began, Xrpturbo has quickly captivated the attention of crypto investors and XRP enthusiasts alike.

Already surpassing 100,000 XRP raised, it has sold over 30% of its presale hard cap of 300,000 XRP in just a matter of days.

Investors eager to capitalize on the emerging AI-agent crypto trend are fueling this remarkable growth, clearly identifying Xrpturbo as one of the hottest XRP-based investment opportunities for 2025.

Introducing Xrpturbo—AI Innovation Meets XRP Blockchain

Xrpturbo is the XRP blockchain’s first-ever dedicated AI-Agent launchpad. Its groundbreaking platform is designed to simplify and enhance decentralized finance (DeFi) applications by enabling users and project teams to create advanced AI-driven agents.

These AI agents can automate complex tasks, such as executing trades, managing smart contracts, analyzing market data, and handling real-time social media engagement.

With Xrpturbo’s launchpad, Web3 projects can effortlessly tokenize ownership of their products and AI agents, selling these tokens directly to investors.

Why Investors Are Rushing To Acquire $XRT Tokens

At the core of Xrpturbo’s rapidly expanding ecosystem is its native $XRT utility token , limited to a total supply of only 100 million tokens.

This capped supply structure ensures long-term scarcity, driving sustainable demand and potential value appreciation.

$XRT tokens offer multiple lucrative benefits:

Priority Launchpad Access: Investors holding a minimum amount of $XRT tokens receive early access to new, high-potential AI and Real-World Asset (RWA) projects launching on the Xrpturbo platform.

Staking Rewards & Revenue Sharing: Token holders can stake their $XRT to earn passive income from platform-generated fees, promoting long-term holding and incentivizing community growth.

Exclusive Utility: Fees on the platform, including token minting and locking tools, are paid exclusively in $XRT tokens, creating continuous token demand.

[ Buy XRT Tokens ]

Unique Token Locking Mechanism Protects Investors

Xrpturbo introduces an innovative token unlocking model designed specifically to align long-term incentives between project teams and investors.

Initially, projects launching on Xrpturbo’s platform release only 10% of tokens at the presale stage, sold to priority investors who hold $XRT tokens.

Future token releases must follow strict criteria:

A minimum of six months must pass between unlocks.

Subsequent tokens can be unlocked only if the token price sustains above twice the previous unlock price for a continuous 30-day period.

A maximum of 5% of tokens can be unlocked each cycle.

This unique model safeguards investors from market flooding and incentivizes project teams to continuously build value.

Xrpturbo Set To Reveal Launchpad Demo—Exchange Listings Incoming

Building on its momentum, Xrpturbo is set to unveil the first demo of its revolutionary AI-powered launchpad platform before the end of Q2 2025.

This milestone will provide investors a firsthand look at the platform’s cutting-edge features, fueling further excitement and presale demand.

Moreover, Xrpturbo has confirmed active discussions with at least three prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. Following presale completion, $XRT tokens will be listed on multiple exchanges at a price 25% higher than the current presale valuation, providing immediate gains for early investors.

How To Join The Xrpturbo Presale Today

Time is running out for investors seeking entry into one of the most promising XRP blockchain projects of 2025.

With investor demand rapidly escalating, acquiring $XRT tokens at presale pricing presents a limited-time opportunity.

To participate, investors can purchase XRP on major exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase, then securely join the presale via Xrpturbo’s official platform.

Don't miss your chance—secure your position in Xrpturbo’s presale today and be part of XRP’s DeFi and AI revolution.

Join the Xrpturbo Presale Now:

Website: xrpturbo.com

Presale: xrpturbo.com/presale

Telegram: t.me/xrpturbocom

Twitter: x.com/xrpturbocom

Whitepaper: docs.xrpturbo.com

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3acdf1d-8509-442d-8018-5499c8bdf430