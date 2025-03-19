BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Life Insurance & Pension Industry Guide 2024: China is Expected to Lead with a Value of $515.8 Billion in 2028, Followed by India, Brazil, Russia

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance & Pension BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BRIC Life Insurance & pension industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the life insurance & pension industry and had a total market value of $543.7 billion in 2023. Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 6.8% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the life insurance & pension industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $390.3 billion in 2023. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $100.4, $44.8, and $8.2 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the life insurance & pension industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $515.8 billion in 2028, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $137.5, $55.3 and $13.5 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC life insurance & pension market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC life insurance & pension market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key life insurance market players' BRIC operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC life insurance market with five year forecasts

Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the BRIC life insurance & pension market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the BRIC life insurance & pension market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC life insurance market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the BRIC life insurance market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 BRIC Life Insurance & Pension

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Life Insurance & Pension in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Life Insurance & Pension in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Life Insurance & Pension in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Life Insurance & Pension in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Company Profiles

11.1. Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia SA

11.2. Banco Bradesco SA

11.3. CaixaBank SA

11.4. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

11.5. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd

11.6. The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd

11.7. China Pacific Life Insurance Co Ltd

11.8. China Life Insurance Co Ltd

11.9. SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd

11.10. HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd

11.11. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd

11.12. Sberbank Life Insurance

11.13. AlfaStrakhovanie Group

11.14. Rosgosstrakh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg15iu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.