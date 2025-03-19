Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 19 March 2025

No. 21/2025

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S will be held on

Friday 11 April 2025 at 11:00 (CEST)

at ISS World Services A/S, Buddingevej 197, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark

Please note that the general meeting is held at another location compared to previous years.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting (including Appendix 1) is enclosed.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at

https://www.issworld.com/en/investor/investor-relations/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting

After the Annual General Meeting, the company will host an informal shareholders’ meeting with the opportunity to talk with the board members and management of ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com





