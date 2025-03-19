Extended Stay Hotel Market Set to Expand at 9.35% CAGR During 2025-2030 as Smart Technology and Adaptive Hospitality Redefine Long-Term Lodging

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Stay Hotel Market by Facility (Apartment-Style Extended Stay, Hotel-Style Extended Stay, Serviced Apartments), Service Offering (Full-Service Extended Stay, Self-Service Extended Stay), Tourist Type, Price Range, End-User, Booking Mode - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Extended Stay Hotel Market grew from USD 30.67 billion in 2024 to USD 33.46 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.35%, reaching USD 52.46 billion by 2030.



The extended stay accommodation landscape is undergoing profound changes as market dynamics shift towards greater flexibility, digital empowerment, and customer-centric innovation. Amid global economic fluctuations and evolving lifestyle preferences, industry leaders are realigning their strategies to anticipate and meet the nuanced needs of today's traveler.

Technological advancement has been a significant catalyst in this transformation. Many providers are leveraging digital platforms not only to streamline booking processes but also to enhance service delivery through personalized data analytics. This evolution has paved the way for innovations such as smart room controls, virtual concierge services, and integrated feedback loops that offer real-time personalization, helping hotel owners refine their service mix and operating models.



Moreover, the demographic shifts seen in the market signal an increasing overlap between transient business needs and leisure travel. The blending of work and vacation has spurred adaptive designs in extended stay facilities, from multifunctional workspaces to areas that foster social interaction. These transformative shifts have set new industry benchmarks, forcing market players to reimagine traditional hospitality paradigms while capitalizing on emerging opportunities, ensuring they remain resilient and competitive in today's highly collaborative environment.



Global Footprints: Regional Dynamics Shaping the Extended Stay Sector



An exploration of the regional dynamics in the extended stay market reveals distinctive characteristics and growth trajectories across multiple geographies. In the Americas, the market benefits from mature infrastructure and a balanced mix of business and leisure demand, creating fertile ground for innovation and strategic expansion. This stability is complemented by emerging micro-trends that are reshaping local hospitality practices.



Across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, historical architectural charm meets modern design trends, creating unique extended stay experiences that blend cultural heritage with luxury service standards. In these regions, the merging of diverse cultural influences translates into a broad spectrum of service offerings that cater to both domestic and international visitor profiles. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region has demonstrated impressive dynamism, fueled by rapid urbanization and a burgeoning middle-class demand for stylish and convenient lodging solutions. The economic vibrancy, coupled with an accelerating digital transformation, has propelled significant investments in modern extended stay concepts.



These regional insights reveal that while each area presents its own set of challenges and opportunities, there is an overarching trend towards adapting to consumer demands with localized yet innovative service models. Stakeholders must therefore adopt region-specific strategies that leverage local strengths while aligning with global hospitality trends.



Market Leaders and Innovators Driving Extended Stay Excellence



The competitive terrain of the extended stay hotel industry is defined by both established giants and nimble innovators. Leading companies such as Accor S.A. and Best Western International, Inc. have set benchmarks in quality and service, while emerging brands like Blueground Holdings Limited and Domio Inc. are rapidly gaining traction with their innovative approaches.

Other key players, including Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and Choice Hotels International, Inc., have continuously evolved by integrating technology and guest-focused services. Providers such as Extended Stay America, Inc. and G6 Hospitality LLC have honed their strategies to cater to long-term stay needs, whereas organizations like Ginosi Corporation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation have elevated their portfolios by blending luxury with homely comfort.



International brands such as InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. and Marriott International, Inc. offer expansive networks and robust loyalty programs that resonate with corporate clientele and discerning travelers alike. Meanwhile, companies like Kasa Living Inc. and Les Suites Hotel are innovating in boutique extended stay design. Entities including LivAway Suites, LLC, Mint House Inc., and National Corporate Housing Inc. focus on specialized market segments that emphasize flexibility and customization.

Additional players like OYO Rooms, Red Roof Franchising, LLC, Sonder Holdings Inc., Sonesta International Hotels Corporation, Synergy Global Housing LLC, The Ascott Limited, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. are contributing to a dynamic marketplace driven by diverse strategies and technological adoption, ultimately pushing the industry towards continuous innovation and unparalleled customer satisfaction.



Strategic Recommendations for Navigating an Evolving Extended Stay Market



For leaders seeking to drive growth in a rapidly transforming extended stay market, a strategic recalibration is paramount. First, a robust investment in technology is crucial, not only to enhance operational efficiencies but also to deliver a highly personalized guest experience. The integration of data analytics, mobile applications, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions can facilitate better resource allocation and targeted marketing strategies, ensuring that service offerings resonate with distinct customer segments.



Secondly, a focus on innovation in service design can differentiate legacy brands from new entrants. By adopting flexible operating models that allow for a blend between full-service and self-service options, providers can accommodate an array of traveler preferences. Embracing sustainable practices and leveraging digital channels for customer engagement can build brand loyalty in an industry where experience is paramount.



Furthermore, forging partnerships with local businesses and technology innovators can create synergies that enhance quality and operational resilience. By prioritizing staff training and continuous improvement, companies can deliver consistent value and adapt swiftly to market changes. Collectively, these actionable recommendations empower industry leaders to harness emerging trends, ultimately fostering a competitive advantage and delivering superior value in the evolving hospitality landscape.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing corporate demand for extended stay accommodations for business travel

5.1.1.2. Growing trend for remote work and digital nomadism influencing longer stay preferences

5.1.1.3. Government incentives and favorable policies for extended stay hospitality sector

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High maintenance and operational overhead costs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Expanding guest services to include comprehensive hybrid workspaces for remote professionals

5.1.3.2. Offering pet-friendly accommodations to attract extended stay guests traveling with their pets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complex regulatory environments and local zoning laws

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Facility: Increasing adoption of apartment-style extended-stay for residents homely environment

5.2.2. End User: Expanding utilization of extended-stay hotel by corporate clients

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Extended Stay Hotel Market, by Facility

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Apartment-Style Extended Stay

6.3. Hotel-Style Extended Stay

6.4. Serviced Apartments



7. Extended Stay Hotel Market, by Service Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Full-Service Extended Stay

7.3. Self-Service Extended Stay



8. Extended Stay Hotel Market, by Tourist Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Domestic

8.3. International



9. Extended Stay Hotel Market, by Price Range

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Economy

9.3. Luxury/Upscale

9.4. Mid-Range



10. Extended Stay Hotel Market, by End-User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Corporate/Organizational Clients

10.3. Families

10.4. Individual Travelers



11. Extended Stay Hotel Market, by Booking Mode

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Offline

11.3. Online



12. Americas Extended Stay Hotel Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Extended Stay Hotel Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand

13.13. Vietnam



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Extended Stay Hotel Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Denmark

14.3. Egypt

14.4. Finland

14.5. France

14.6. Germany

14.7. Israel

14.8. Italy

14.9. Netherlands

14.10. Nigeria

14.11. Norway

14.12. Poland

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Russia

14.15. Saudi Arabia

14.16. South Africa

14.17. Spain

14.18. Sweden

14.19. Switzerland

14.20. Turkey

14.21. United Arab Emirates

14.22. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

15.3.1. Choice Hotels International's Lobby in a Box transforms conventional hotel lobbies into versatile

15.3.2. IHG Hotels & Resorts doubles its market presence in Germany through a long-term transformative deal with NOVUM Hospitality

15.3.3. Wyndham Hotels & WaterWalk partner to launch upscale extended stay brand, introducing WaterWalk extended stay by Wyndham

15.3.4. Marriott Expands Affordable Midscale Extended Stay Lodging with New "Project MidX Studios" Brand Launch in U.S. and Canada

15.3.5. Hilton Launches Project H3, A New Extended-Stay Brand Catering to Long-Term Travelers

15.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

