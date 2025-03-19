Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Review 2018-2024 and Forecast to 2030: Growth Trends for Therapeutic Exercises, Manual Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Hot & Cold Therapies, and Other Therapies

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal (Dogs, Cats, Others), Therapy (Therapeutic Exercises, Manual, Hydrotherapy, Hot & Cold), Indication, End-Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market was valued at USD 635.04 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.77%. The rise in number of veterinary rehabilitators, growing prevalence of orthopedic and musculoskeletal problems in pet animals, significant pet ownership rates, rising pet humanization trends, and increased awareness among pet parents regarding the advantages of drug-free and non-invasive rehabilitation treatments are some of the factors driving the market growth.







Rehabilitation services are highly considered for companion animals to provide them numerous benefits such as improved coordination & balance, increased range of motion, increased muscle strength, weight loss for obese pets, and reduced pain or inflammation post-surgery, among others. The major goal of physical rehabilitation in pet cats and dogs is to speed healing, decrease pain or discomfort, and improve their well-being. Several pet care centers are offering advanced rehab services with a wide range of programs, to aid animals to recover from injury, chronic diseases, and surgery.



Pet rehabilitation therapies have evolved in the past few years, from being a niche service to becoming a popular veterinary treatment option. It utilizes a range of non-invasive techniques to improve pets' overall health and mobility with directed exercises. Due to its growing availability & awareness in both developed & emerging economies, rehabilitation services are offered significantly in animals similar to humans. Dogs and horses involved in sporting activities are widely known to be benefited from rehabilitation services with high patient compliance. Although pet rehabilitation therapies have been in the industry for a longer time, the demand has recently increased due to its advancing treatments, independently or together with several other therapies, to maximize the benefits.



As per an article published in February 2022 by the College of Veterinary Medicines in the U.S., over half of the total pet population in the country is estimated to be geriatric. A sizeable portion of these animals is considered to have mobility issues and other chronic conditions like arthritis as they reach the end of their expected lifespan. Therefore, most pet parents prefer the option of rehabilitation when their senior pets start to become a little stiffer while moving around or getting up. According to The Valley Animal Rehabilitation, elderly pets are more prone to gain weight owing to their low mobility, thereby leading to obesity, heart problems, or diabetes. Rehab techniques such as hydrotherapy can help animals lose weight and prevent such deadly conditions at early stages.



The market was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the closure of rehab centers with limited access to pet care. The announcement of nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions led pet rehabilitators and animal owners to face obstacles in obtaining non-invasive therapies during the year 2020. However, the market quickly recovered in the following year with ease of restrictions coupled with increased pet adoption & ownership rates.



Additionally, the market for companion animal rehabilitation services is further propelled by the large presence of pet physical therapy centers in developed regions. For instance, Beach Animal Rehabilitation Center in the U.S. offers top-rated rehabilitation therapies such as underwater or ground treadmills, acupuncture, and guided exercises for cats and dogs. Similarly, several other players in the market are striving to enhance the well-being of companion animals, benefiting from a pain-free life.



Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Report Highlights

By animal, the dogs segment held the largest market share of 54.73% in 2024, driven by the high prevalence of orthopedic and age-related conditions in dogs, as well as their increasing adoption worldwide.

The cats segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.64% during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing awareness of feline-specific health needs and a rising prevalence of chronic conditions among cats.

Based on end-use, the veterinary rehab centers & hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024, due to a growing number of veterinary rehab centers and hospitals worldwide with advanced cutting-edge infrastructures.

The rescue & shelter homes segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.52% over the forecast period, driven by the increasing intake of animals and their prolonged stays in shelters.

In 2024, the North America region held the largest share with a revenue share of 40.90%.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $635.04 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market: Animal Business Analysis

4.1. Animal Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Animal Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Animal, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.5. Cats

4.6. Others

Chapter 5. Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market: Therapy Business Analysis

5.1. Therapy Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Therapy Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Therapy, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Therapeutic Exercises

5.5. Manual Therapy

5.6. Hydrotherapy

5.7. Hot & Cold Therapies

5.8. Electro Therapies

5.9. Acupuncture

5.10. Shockwave Therapy

5.11. Other Therapies

Chapter 6. Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market: Indication Business Analysis

6.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Indication Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Post-Surgery

6.5. Traumatic Injuries

6.6. Acute & Chronic Diseases

6.7. Developmental Abnormality

6.8. Other Indications

Chapter 7. Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market: End Use Business Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals

7.5. Rescue & Shelter Homes

7.6. Others

Chapter 8. Companion Therapy Rehabilitation Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Animal, Therapy, Indication, and End Use

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

8.4. North America

8.5. Europe

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.7. Latin America

8.8. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles/Listing

9.5.1. Back on Track Veterinary Rehabilitation Center, LLC

9.5.2. Animal Acupuncture and Rehabilitation Center

9.5.3. BARC

9.5.4. Treasure Coast Animal Rehab & Fitness

9.5.5. Animal Rehab Center of Michigan

9.5.6. Blue Springs Animal Rehabilitation Center

9.5.7. Essex Animal Hospital

9.5.8. Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital

9.5.9. Butter Wick Animal Rehab

9.5.10. Animal Rehab and Conditioning Center

Chapter 10. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmy55u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment