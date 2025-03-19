Springs Heat Up Cultural Tourism Development in Yingkou

YINGKOU, China, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2024-2025 snow season, Yingkou City, centered on the theme "City of Light, Encounter with Snow", crafted four distinctive integrated scenarios, rolled out specialized winter culture and tourism routes, and hosted over a hundred events, among which, the "Convergence of Light" scenario ingeniously combines snow and hot springs, offering visitors a unique and memorable experience.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

An official from the Culture, Tourism, and Broadcasting and Television Bureau of Yingkou City revealed that Yingkou City will continue to tap into the potential of its marine hot spring resources, expand the "hot spring +" model, and boost the integrated development of hot springs with a broader range of industries. Additionally, efforts will be intensified to enhance brand building and exposure, and elevate the reputation and influence of Yingkou's marine hot springs. The city is committed to establishing itself as a nationally renowned cultural and tourism destination for marine hot springs.

Within the Liaoning Coastal Economic Belt, Yingkou City has been leveraging its distinctive marine hot spring resources to actively explore new pathways for the development of the cultural and tourism industries, thereby infusing vitality into regional economic progress.

Yingkou boasts abundant hot spring resources, primarily located in areas such as Xiongyue Town in Bayuquan District and the Beihai Economic Development Zone. Among these, the marine hot springs in Beihai stand out for their distinctive characteristics. The hot spring is rich in a variety of minerals and trace elements beneficial to human health, including metasilicic acid, strontium, lithium, and radon. With an outlet water temperature of 86 degrees centigrade, it offers exceptional therapeutic effects, holding a distinct advantage among hot spring resources in China and presenting immense development potential.

Leveraging its premium marine hot springs, Yingkou has vigorously developed tourism and resort projects. To date, the city has established ten distinctive hot spring tourism brands, including Tianmu Wellness Hot Spring and Yijiangnan Garden Hot Spring, as well as the renowned Xiongyue Hot Spring Street. A diversified product system has been established, encompassing high-end hot spring hotels such as Hongxigu and Yuelongzhuang, as well as medium-end hot spring hotels and hot spring homestays, with an annual reception capacity exceeding 13 million visitors. The clustering effect of the hot spring industry is gradually becoming evident.

In recent years, Yingkou City has actively promoted innovation in the "hot spring +" tourism model, with the "hot spring + marine" model achieving remarkable success. According to an official from the Culture, Tourism, and Broadcasting and Television Bureau of Yingkou City, the city has capitalized on its coastal advantages by encouraging seaside hot spring hotels to develop distinctive facilities such as rooms with scenic views. This allows visitors to enjoy the ocean vistas while indulging in the comfort of the hot springs.

At the Yuelongzhuang Hot Spring Resort, visitors can immerse themselves in high-quality silicate medicinal hot springs rich in minerals while experiencing the cultural charm of the Qing Dynasty-inspired architectural complex. This achieves an organic fusion of wellness through hot springs and cultural immersion. Tang Lili, a visitor, remarked, "The hot spring experience here is fantastic. You can relax in the hot springs while enjoying views of the sea and immersing yourself in unique culture. This trip has been truly unforgettable."

Source: Culture, Tourism, and Broadcasting and Television Bureau of Yingkou City