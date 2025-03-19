Crystal Oscillator Market Analysis by Mounting Scheme, Crystal Cut, General Circuitry, Application and Region - Industry Forecast to Reach $3.66 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crystal Oscillator Market by Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount, Through Hole), General Circuitry (SPXO,VCXO (TCVCXO, OCVCXO), TCXO, OCXO (DOCXO, EMXO), FCXO), Crystal Cut (AT-Cut, BT-Cut, SC-Cut) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for crystal oscillators is anticipated to increase from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 3.66 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The increasing use of crystal oscillators in the automobile industry is the primary factor propelling the market.



Market for AT-cut segment is projected to account for largest market share during the forecast timeline



This AT-cut segment's growth can be attributed to the greater number of activity dips, higher drive level sensitivity, and insensitivity to electric fields. Additionally, it has a less complicated manufacturing process and costs less to produce. As a result, it is favored in consumer electronics, telecommunications, precise timing applications, and general-purpose oscillators. Some of its characteristics are temperature stability, low frequency drift, high precision, possibility for downsizing, low power usage, high frequency range, reliability, and economy. Cumulatively, all these attributes contribute to making AT-cut crystal oscillators the go-to product in many industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, and many more where precision and reliable sources of frequency is required.



Market for consumer electronics segment is projected to account for largest market share during the forecast timeline.



Consumer electronics represented the highest percentage of the crystal oscillator market in 2030. The growth of the segment can be explained by the rising demand for electronic devices worldwide, like smartphones and tablets. Crystal oscillators are a key component of wearable technology, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, as they deliver accurate timing to sensors and other electronic components. Their capacity for stable frequencies guarantees that such devices provide precise measurements and consistent functionality, which is paramount to user experience and data integrity. The consumer electronics market is witnessing tremendous growth momentum fueled by technologies in virtual and augmented reality, smart speakers, home automation systems, drone technology, robots, and the spread of 5G-enabled smartphones.



China is expected to account for largest market share in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



China mainly focuses on advanced industrial development, as 40% of its economy depends on the industrial sector. The country's industrial sector primarily includes semiconductors, automotive, and consumer electronics, which are big markets for crystal oscillators. China is the biggest manufacturer in the world. Hence, rapid technological advancements and increased research activities take place in industries. Therefore, China is expected to offer several opportunities for the players involved in the crystal oscillator ecosystem.



China is witnessing a rapid increase in industrialization and urbanization, with a particular emphasis on its consumer electronics, telecommunications, and networking sectors. Special emphasis is given to synchronization mechanisms of networks in order to boost speed and efficiency. Thus, China will continue to remain the largest market for crystal oscillator devices. Additionally, tremendous investments are incurred in the aerospace & defense industries to create sophisticated tools, systems, and vehicles. These strategic undertakings are major drivers for the strong growth of the crystal oscillator market in China.

Research Coverage



his research report categorizes the crystal oscillator market by mounting scheme (surface mount, through hole), by crystal cut (AT-cut, BT-cut, SC-cut, others), by general circuitry (SPXO, VCXO, TCXO, OCXO, FCXO, others), by application (consumer electronics, telecom & networking, automotive, military and aerospace, research & measurement, industrial, healthcare) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the crystal oscillator market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements. New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the crystal oscillator market have been covered in the report. This report covers a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the crystal oscillator market ecosystem.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Daishinku Corp. (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), SiTime Corp. (US), SIWARD Crystal Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. are few among the prominent players in the crystal oscillator industry.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Adoption of Crystal Oscillators in Aerospace & Defense Applications Growing Use of Crystal Oscillators in Automotive Sector Surging Implementation of Crystal Oscillators in Consumer Electronics Rising Deployment of Crystal Oscillators in 5G and 6G Networks

Restraints Availability of Cost-Effective and More Reliable Alternative Technologies

Opportunities Growing Demand for Miniature Electronic Devices with Improved Performance Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics

Challenges Frequency Drift Issues in Crystal Oscillators After Extended Use



Industry Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Impact of AI on Crystal Oscillator Market

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Conferences and Events, 2025

Companies Profiled

