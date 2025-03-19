Susan Kudzman Joins nesto’s Board of Directors

MONTREAL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nesto Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Kudzman to its Board of Directors. A highly respected leader in risk management, governance, and financial services, Ms. Kudzman brings a wealth of experience that will help guide the nesto group in realizing its vision of becoming a Canadian champion by building the mortgage ecosystem of the future for Canadian homeowners, commercial clients, and financial institutions.

With an extensive career spanning executive leadership roles in financial services, Ms. Kudzman has held key positions at major organizations, including serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Laurentian Bank. She has also contributed her expertise as a board member for prominent companies across various sectors, including Transat, Yellow Pages, and PSP Investments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan Kudzman to our Board of Directors,” said François Lafortune, Co-Founder and CEO of Diagram, and Chairman of the nesto group. “Her deep expertise in risk management, governance, and financial strategy will be invaluable as we continue our growth trajectory and reinforce our commitment to offering Canadians a seamless, transparent, and digital-first mortgage experience.”

“I am honoured to join nesto’s Board and contribute to its mission of making home financing more accessible and transparent for Canadians,” said Susan Kudzman. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to drive innovation and ensure sustainable growth.”

About the nesto Group

The nesto Group is Canada’s third-largest non-bank mortgage lender, with over $63 billion in mortgages under administration. Powered by a best-in-class proprietary technology platform, we provide seamless and efficient mortgage solutions and services to residential borrowers, commercial clients, and financial institutions through the nesto Mortgage Cloud and intellifi.

The nesto Group includes nesto, Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender serving the residential market, and CMLS, a leading lender, advisor, asset manager, software and services provider with 50 years of experience. CMLS operates across all commercial and single-family residential real estate markets, supported by the mortgage broker network in Canada. Its products and services are delivered through CMLS Financial, intellifi, and CMLS Asset Management.

The nesto Group is on a mission to build Canada’s mortgage ecosystem of the future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Martin Aubut

Chief Marketing Officer

nesto group

martin.aubut@nesto.ca

514-262-6712





Photo Credit: Benedicte Brocard

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70856164-b388-4eab-90cf-712d8a695512