Packaged Brownies Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 5.96 Billion by 2031, Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global packaged brownies market is growing due to the increasing demand for convenience baked goods through e-commerce platforms.

The report carries out an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The multicultural composition of many societies highlights various cultural preferences. As individuals from different cultural backgrounds share culinary experiences, there is an increased desire for products that align with specific cultural tastes, contributing to the demand for packaged bakery products.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The packaged brownies market is expected to reach US$ 5.96 billion by 2031 from US$ 3.91 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% during 2024–2031. Hectic work schedules are changing the lifestyle and eating habits of consumers, thereby increasing their dependency on convenience food products, such as packaged bakery products. These products allow consumers to save time and effort associated with ingredient shopping and baking preparation. The food industry is witnessing a surge in the consumption of high-quality convenience food.

According to a report by the Food Institute, convenience remains a key driver of prepared food sales, with 72% of consumers citing it as a major factor in their purchasing decisions. This shift toward convenient and packaged food options can be attributed to the growing busy lifestyles of consumers. Growth in sales of prepared foods, such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals, is due to the expansion of meal kit delivery services, grocery store prepared food sections, and online ordering platforms. The rise of single-person households and the elderly population has also fueled this demand. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for convenience, with 40% of respondents willing to pay more for quick-prepared meals.

According to the 2023 Food and Health Survey conducted by the International Food Information Council, out of 1,022 people in America (aged between 18 and 80 years), 61% of participants chose convenience as a major factor impacting food buying decisions in 2023, which was 56% in 2022. Preprocessed food allows consumers to save time and effort associated with food preparation and reduces baking time. Thus, the rising demand for packed bakery food drives the packaged brownies market.

Expansion of E-Commerce: The emergence of e-commerce has transformed the way people purchase food products. Increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, growing purchasing power of consumers, rising convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms, and rapid access to emerging technologies are bolstering e-commerce. According to the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, e-commerce sales in the US reached US$ 870 billion in 2021, which is 14.2% more than 2020. Furthermore, online grocery sales increased by 170% in 2021 than 2020, accounting for 9.6% of total grocery sales in the US. The online sales of food and beverages increased during the COVID-19 outbreak due to the shutdown of brick-and-mortar stores and the imposition of social restrictions by governments. This results in the rising preference of consumers to buy convenience and packaged food via online retail channels.

Increasing Product Innovations and Launches by Key Market Players: Consumers seek convenience, nutrition, and artisanal quality while preparing or purchasing baked goods, prompting manufacturers to enhance product quality and develop innovative products to cater to evolving consumer demands. Manufacturers are investing significantly in strategic development initiatives, such as product innovation, research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansion, to attract a broad customer base and enhance their market position. In February 2024, Bimbo Bakeries USA (a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV) introduced Entenmann's Brownie Drizzle Drops in two flavors, Triple Chocolate and Creamy Caramel, under Entenmann's Brand. Innovative ingredient sourcing and processing have allowed manufacturers to offer high-quality, allergen-free, and gluten-free baked goods that align with these dietary restrictions. For instance, in August 2023, Beech-Nut Nutrition Co introduced Brownies with Hidden Veggies, a non-GMO vegetable snack made from raisins, butternut squash, and carrots. The product offers a healthier alternative to traditional brownies, containing 2–3 grams of whole grains per serving, which is free from artificial colors and flavors. Thus, increasing product innovations and launches by key players drive the packaged brownies market.

Geographical Insights: North America led the market in 2024 with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on flavor, the packaged brownies market is segmented into chocolate, chocolate chip, hazelnut, salted caramel, raspberry, and others. The chocolate segment held the largest share of the market in 2024

By category, the packaged brownies market is bifurcated into gluten-free and conventional. In 2024, the conventional segment accounted for a larger share of the market.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The packaged brownies market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: General Mills Inc, McKee Foods Corp, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Britannia Industries Ltd, Elite Foods Pvt Ltd, Rich Products Corp, Flax4Life, Dolci di Maria, Sweet Street Desserts, Inc., St Michel Biscuits SAS, Mars Inc, nutrezybars, Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Marks and Spencer Group Plc, Pulsin Ltd are among the major companies operating in the packaged brownies market.

Trending Topics: Bakery ingredients, bakery products, flatbread, decoration and inclusions, and fruit filling, among others.

Global Headlines on Packaged Brownies

McKee Foods Launched Little Debbie Big Pack Cookies & Creme Brownies

Britannia’s Sonic Signature Makes Waves in Online Shopping with Zepto





Conclusion

The packaged brownies market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for convenience foods and the rise of busy lifestyles favoring ready-to-eat bakery products. Packaged bakery products such as brownies offer a wide range of food choices that can be easily stored and prepared with minimal effort. The demand for packaged bakery products is strong in urban areas, where consumers seek quick meal solutions without compromising taste or quality. In addition, health-conscious consumers seek packaged brownies with specific dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, organic, or low-calorie. The transition in dietary patterns has driven various manufacturers to expand their product range, thereby fueling market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, packaged bakery products manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





