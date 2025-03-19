ZRG Appoints Bennett B. Borden to Board of Directors, Bolstering AI and Data-Driven Leadership





ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing full-service global talent advisory firm, announced today the appointment of Bennett B. Borden to its Board of Directors. A pioneer at the intersection of AI, data science, and ethics, Borden brings a deep understanding of how organizations can harness AI to transform decision-making, optimize human capital, and navigate the complexities of algorithmic governance.

Borden, an attorney, data scientist, and AI strategist, has built a career advising Fortune 500 companies, global technology leaders, and government agencies on how to leverage AI while mitigating risk. His expertise spans industries including technology, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences, helping companies deploy AI responsibly and profitably.

“Bennett doesn’t just understand AI—he understands its impact on leadership, decision-making, and business transformation,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “AI is reshaping the workforce, and we want to be at the forefront of that conversation. With Bennett on our Board, we’re doubling down on our commitment to helping clients navigate the new realities of talent, leadership, and digital strategy.”

Borden’s career began at the CIA, where he used machine learning and data analytics to predict and influence organizational behavior. As a partner at some of the world’s most prestigious law firms—including Gibson Dunn, Drinker Biddle & Reath, and DLA Piper—he has counseled major enterprises and government agencies on AI compliance, algorithmic fairness, and data strategy. He has also built and led AI-powered legal and risk solutions, auditing enterprise AI models for bias, transparency, and operational risk.

Most recently, Borden founded Clarion AI Partners, a firm dedicated to helping organizations establish strategic AI frameworks and responsible AI development. He was previously recognized by The Financial Times for his groundbreaking work in data analytics and machine learning.

“AI is changing everything—how we lead, how we hire, how we make decisions,” said Borden. “ZRG is already ahead of the curve in integrating data-driven talent solutions, and I’m excited to help push that vision even further. The firms that adapt fastest to AI’s potential will outpace their competitors in ways we’ve never seen before.”

Borden’s appointment reinforces ZRG’s position as the leading modern talent advisory firm that blends AI, human intelligence, and proprietary insights to help organizations build high-performing teams.



“One of the most important roles for a company’s Board and executives is to set AI strategy, ensuring there are processes in place for the company to make well informed decisions about whether and how to utilize AI safely and effectively,” Borden said. “Successful firms must oversee the operation of AI-based solutions by establishing mechanisms that provide sufficient information that results in the intended outcomes without causing unintended harm.”

“AI presents opportunities for competitive advantage and innovation while also presenting significant potential for risks. Boards and corporate leaders need to assess the impact of AI on corporate strategy and risk,” he added.

Borden graduated with highest honors from George Mason University with a B.A. in Government and International Politics. He went on to earn his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, where he graduated cum laude and was a Legal Writing Fellow. He later earned his Master of Science (MSc) Business Analytics from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ac8063f-dfc9-4c9d-a937-fde83699adf1