Rainbow High™ Takes the Spotlight: Dazzling New Creative Crystals™ Collection & Epic Roblox Integration Make It the Must-Have Doll of the Year!

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainbow High™, the leading fashion doll brand from popular toy and entertainment company MGA Entertainment,today announced new ways to play with the colors of the rainbow. The brand’s Creative Crystals™ fashion doll collection, a new season of the Rainbow High animated series and a new integration on Roblox, the immersive gaming and creation platform, puts Rainbow High on the map as this year’s doll brand to watch.

“Rainbow High has redefined the rainbow since its conception to include values of confidence and creativity,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “Emblematic of the brand’s tagline, ‘let your true colors shine,’ Rainbow High commissioned a survey with Talker Research this past holiday season, which found that 61% of parents report kids are more confident with toys based on colors of the rainbow. The rainbow thematic is strengthened with these additional platforms through new content in 2025.”

In an exciting first for the brand, Rainbow High will premiere season six of its popular animated series directly within the virtual high school world in Livetopia on Roblox. This groundbreaking event allows kids to watch Rainbow High: THE CRYSTAL QUEST live within Roblox Livetopia and then immerse themselves further by finding the crystals from the movie to earn prizes.

Now available exclusively on Roblox for just four weeks, this new season spotlights the “Shimmers”— Bella, Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, Violet, and Amaya — as they restore the balance of color and friendship to Rainbow World by harnessing the powers of the Moonbow Crystals. Then, on National Find a Rainbow Day on April 3, the first five episodes will be available on YouTube. In the Rainbow High survey, parents named their top desired takeaways from consuming this type of content: problem-solving (49%), discovering personal interests (41%) and building confidence (40%). Each of these values are evident in Rainbow High: THE CRYSTAL QUEST as yet another confident-building touchpoint.

These characters are reimagined in the newest doll collection from Rainbow High featuring DIY play. Rainbow High Creative Crystals Fashion Dolls come with a crystal accessory create-it kit, including resin, molds, and accessory hardware, all for $24.99. Kids can create five DIY crystal accessories, including a crystal ring for them to wear, as well as sunglasses, earrings, purse, and a headband crystal accessory for their dolls. Just pour the resin into the mold, set in sunlight, pop the accessory out of the mold, and play!

For more information, follow Rainbow High on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook and visit the official Rainbow High YouTube channel to watch the new season. All Rainbow High dolls, including the Creative Crystals dolls, are at major retailers such as Target, Walmart and Amazon.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

