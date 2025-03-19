Main Battle Tanks Industry Research Report 2024-2032: The War in Ukraine and China's Influence have Shifted Military Force Structures from Counterinsurgency to Preparing for High-Intensity Conflicts

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Main Battle Tanks - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a concise overview of the current technology in main battle tanks, along with anticipated future developments in the sector. It explores the various forces shaping the market, including technological advancements, regulatory environments, and the strategic dynamics among competing firms. The analysis delves into how the market is structured regionally, identifying key competitors and outlining the market's competitive landscape across different geographic areas.

The main battle tank (MBT) market is poised for significant growth, driven by evolving global security dynamics. Factors such as the war in Ukraine and China's rising influence have shifted military force structures from counterinsurgency operations to preparing for high-intensity conflicts, making MBTs indispensable on modern battlefields. These tanks provide critical capabilities, including direct fire support, infantry protection, and mobility. However, they are not standalone assets and must operate alongside mechanized infantry forces for optimal effectiveness.

Despite their advantages, MBTs face substantial challenges, primarily the high costs of acquisition and maintenance. Many armies grapple with low tank availability due to expensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) processes, while the cost of new MBTs continues to rise. Some nations have turned to acquiring used tanks for upgrades, but this option is increasingly limited as available inventory diminishes. This gap presents opportunities for manufacturers offering competitive prices or "hot transfers" of equipment from national military inventories when available.

The war in Ukraine has further highlighted the defence industry's struggle to meet increased demand for tanks, upgrades, and spare parts. Post-Cold War defence spending cuts left many production lines insufficient for the current surge in demand. Addressing this requires partnerships and investments in expanded production capabilities. However, uncertainties about post-conflict military spending make such investments risky. Historical examples, such as Germany's scaled-down procurement programs, underscore the financial and political uncertainties facing defence companies.

The MBT market remains highly competitive, fragmented, and politically influenced. Nations aim to maximize returns on these expensive investments, often through collaborations and joint ventures. However, this trend poses challenges to traditional manufacturers, potentially disrupting established industry dynamics. In this evolving environment, the MBT market must navigate financial, political, and operational uncertainties to meet growing global defence needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.2.1 Main Battle Tanks market summary by Region

1.2.2 Main Battle Tanks market summary by Contract Type

1.2.3 Main Battle Tanks market summary by Type

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Definitions

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology of the report

2.4 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Main battle tanks operational concepts

3.1.1 Armoured and mechanized formations ORBAT

3.1.2 Mobile Firepower Platforms (MFP) / Light Tanks

3.2 Main battle tanks design considerations

3.2.1 Situational Awareness

3.2.2 Tactics

3.2.3 Signature Management

3.2.4 Countermeasures

3.2.5 Counter-UAS Protection

3.2.6 Active Protection

3.2.7 Armour

3.2.8 Mitigate

3.3 Autonomy and Manned-Unmanned Teaming

3.4 Remotely operated turrets

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Main battle tanks market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.3 Competitive landscape

4.3.1 North America

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Impact of the war in Ukraine

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Austria

6.3.2 Cyprus

6.3.3 Czech Republic

6.3.4 France & Germany - Main Ground Combat System (MGCS)

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.6 Lithuania

6.3.7 United Kingdom

6.3.8 Netherlands

6.3.9 Poland

6.4 Asia

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 Singapore

6.4.3 Taiwan

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Bahrain

6.5.2 Egypt

6.5.3 Israel

6.6 Latin America

6.6.1 Brazil

6.6.2 Peru

7 Market Forecast to 2033 by Region

7.1 Main Battle Tanks Market by Region overview

7.2 Main Battle Tanks market Region by Contract Type overview

7.2.1 North America market by Contract Type overview

7.2.2 Europe market by Contract Type overview

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific market by Contract Type overview

7.2.4 Middle-East & Africa market by Contract Type overview

7.2.5 Latin America market by Contract Type overview

7.3 Main Battle Tanks market Region by Type overview

7.3.1 North America market by Type overview

7.3.2 Europe market by Type overview

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific market by Type overview

7.3.4 Middle-East & Africa market by Type overview

7.3.5 Latin America market by Type overview

7.4 Opportunity Analysis

8 Market Forecast to 2033 by Contract Type

8.1 Main Battle Tanks Market by Contract Type overview

8.2 Main Battle Tanks market Contract Type by Region overview

8.2.1 New market by Region overview

8.2.2 Upgrade market by Region overview

8.2.3 Used market by Region overview

8.3 Main Battle Tanks market Contract Type by Type overview

8.3.1 New market by Type overview

8.3.2 Upgrade market by Type overview

8.3.3 Used market by Type overview

8.4 Opportunity Analysis

9 Market Forecast to 2033 by Type

9.1 Main Battle Tanks Market by Type overview

9.2 Main Battle Tanks market Type by Region overview

9.2.1 Main Battle Tank market by Region overview

9.2.2 Armoured Recovery Vehicle market by Region overview

9.2.3 Armoured Engineering Vehicle market by Region overview

9.3 Main Battle Tanks market Type by Contract Type overview

9.3.1 Main Battle Tank market by Contract Type overview

9.3.2 Armoured Recovery Vehicle market by Contract Type overview

9.3.3 Armoured Engineering Vehicle market by Contract Type overview

9.4 Opportunity analysis

10 Leading Companies

10.1 General Dynamics Land Systems

10.1.1 Introduction

10.1.2 Products and Services

10.1.3 Recent Developments and Contracts

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 BAE Systems

10.3 Hyundai Rotem

10.4 KNDS

10.5 Hanwha

10.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.7 Iveco

10.8 BMC

11 Results and Conclusions

Full List of Companies Featured

BAE Systems

BMC

Elbit Systems

EODH

General Dynamics Land Systems

Hanwha Defense

Hyundai Rotem

IMI

KNDS Deutschland

KDNS France

Komatsu

Leonardo

Leonardo DRS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

PGZ Group

Rafael Defense

RBSL

Rheinmetall

RITEK

Thales Australia

