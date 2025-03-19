Veterinary MRI Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Small Animals Held a Share of 70.9% in 2024, and Will Continue to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary MRI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solutions (MRI Scanner, Software & Services, Accessories/ Consumables), Type (Small, Large), End-Use (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Veterinary MRI Market was valued at USD 236.2 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 381.5 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.50%. The key factors driving the growth include the rising pet expenditures, rate of advanced diagnostics procedures, strategic initiatives by companies, and increasing adoption by end-users.

Veterinary MRI Market Report Highlights

On the basis of solutions, the MRI scanner segment dominated the veterinary MRI industry, with a 41.3% share in 2024. The software and services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, small animals held the largest share of 70.9% in 2024, and the segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Large animals held a notable market share in 2024, driven by the growing adoption of veterinary MRI technology in livestock and equine healthcare.

On the basis of end use, the veterinary hospitals segment held the largest share of 55.1% in 2024. The veterinary clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the growing number of pet owners seeking specialized care for their animals.

The North America veterinary MRI market dominated globally in 2024, accounting for 50.9% of the total revenue share. The Asia Pacific veterinary MRI market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $236.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $381.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Veterinary Imaging Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Veterinary Imaging Market: Solutions Business Analysis

4.1. Solutions Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Solutions Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Solutions, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. MRI scanner

4.5. Software and Services

4.6. Accessories/Consumables

Chapter 5. Veterinary MRI Market: Type Business Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Small Animals

5.5. Large Animals

Chapter 6. Veterinary MRI Market: End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Veterinary Hospitals

6.5. Veterinary Clinics

Chapter 7. Veterinary MRI Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia-Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

8.5.1. Esaote S.p.A.

8.5.2. General Electric Company

8.5.3. Siemens

8.5.4. Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

8.5.5. Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.

8.5.6. Time Medical Holding

8.5.7. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

8.5.8. Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd.

8.5.9. Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service

8.5.10. North West Radiology

