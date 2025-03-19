Roasted Corn Market to Reach $5.45 Billion by 2034 Amid Surging Demand for Flavorful Snacks

Rockville, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global roasted corn market is estimated at a value of US$ 3.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is witnessing healthy growth, driven by rising demand for flavorful and convenient snacks. Roasted corn, with its smoky and savory profile, is becoming a popular choice among consumers seeking both traditional and innovative snacking experiences. Ongoing trends in flavor innovation, including diverse seasoning blends and regional variations, cater to evolving consumer tastes and are driving healthy demand for roasted corn. Customization options are further enhancing consumer engagement and contributing to overall market growth.

The market also reflects a shift towards healthier snacking, positioning roasted corn as a natural and minimally processed alternative. Roasted corn’s nutritional benefits, coupled with the product's inherent simplicity, align with the growing demand for health-conscious snacks.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id= 9828

The prevailing snacking culture, coupled with the demand for on-the-go convenience, is a primary driver boosting sales of roasted corn. Roasted corn's handheld nature makes it an ideal choice for consumers looking for quick and satisfying snacks. The cultural significance of roasted corn, especially in street food culture, contributes to its widespread popularity. Its association with outdoor events, festivals, and street vendors is enhancing its appeal as a socially engaging and accessible snack.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for roasted corn is projected to reach a market value of US$ 5.47 billion by 2034-end.

The market in the United States is estimated at US$ 530.2 million in 2024.

The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

Sales of conventional roasted corn are set to reach US$ 2.09 billion in 2024.

“Premium and gourmet variants of roasted corn, often featuring high-quality ingredients and unique preparation methods, are in high demand, attracting consumers seeking elevated and indulgent snacking experiences,” says a Fact.MR analyst.





Key Market Players Driving the Roasted Corn Market

The key businesses driving the Roasted Corn Market include Barberá Snacks SL; SunOpta Inc.; Brown Tree; Vega Foods Corp. Private Limited; The Naked Nut; N. L. Food Industries; Del Monte Food, Inc.; H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC; Laxcorn; Vaishnav Food Products; Fresh Nuts GmbH; Inka Crops, Inc.; Nenimemi Foods Pvt. Ltd.; AIM Biscuits; Sergio.

Global Competitive Analysis in the Roasted Corn Industry

Some of the leading producers of roasted corn include The Naked Nut, N. L. Food Industries, Del Monte Food, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, and Laxcorn, each known for their unique flavor profiles and market presence. Leading companies invest in product innovation, sustainability, and strategic marketing to maintain a competitive edge.

Key market players focusing on health-centric marketing strategies, emphasizing nutritional benefits, and communicating the natural attributes of roasted corn are set to tap into the growing market segment of health-conscious consumers. The market is also witnessing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, with companies forming strategic partnerships to enhance distribution networks and capitalize on synergies.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Business Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9828

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global roasted corn market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (whole, splits, flour, starch), nature (organic, conventional), and end use (beverages, bakery, snacks and convenience food, animal feed, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research

The global sweet corn seeds market, valued at $820.3 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR, reaching $1.19 billion by 2033.

The global corn steep liquor market, valued at $3,356.2 million in 2024, is projected to reach $4,978.5 million by 2034, growing at a 4.0% CAGR. Demand is rising due to its role as an organic fertilizer and feed ingredient.

The Latin American sweet corn seed market, valued at $237.1 million in 2024, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR, reaching $466.41 million by 2034.

The global nitro cocktails market, valued at $21.9 million in 2023, is set to surge to $102.7 million by 2033, growing at a remarkable 16.7% CAGR.

The global cook-in-bags market, valued at $506.61 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR, reaching $873.59 million by 2033.

The global bone and joint health supplement market, valued at $34.89 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR, reaching $71.91 billion by 2034.

The global rosehip market is set to grow from $282.6 million in 2024 to $486.7 million by 2034, expanding at a 5.6% CAGR. Rosehip, the fruit of Rosa canina, is rich in vitamin C and widely used in herbal medicine, food, and beverages.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States