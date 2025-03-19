BranchOut Food Signs Definitive Agreement with MicroDried to Revolutionize the $36 Billion Dried Ingredient Market, Projecting $5-6 Million Annual Revenue Surge

BEND, Ore., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneer in next-generation dehydration technology, has signed a Definitive Agreement with MicroDried, a leading provider of premium dried fruit and vegetable ingredients to the food and beverage industry. This partnership expands MicroDried’s portfolio by integrating BranchOut’s GentleDry technology, enhancing the range of high-quality ingredient solutions available to food manufacturers worldwide.

Under the agreement, BranchOut and MicroDried will collaborate to drive large-scale production through BranchOut’s new 50,000 square foot high-efficiency Peru facility, complementing MicroDried’s established portfolio of premium dried ingredients. The collaboration is expected to generate $5-6 million in annual ingredient sales, with additional growth anticipated as food manufacturers seek versatile, high performance dried ingredient options. This arrangement marks a major milestone in BranchOut’s rapid expansion into the industrial ingredient market of its GentleDry technology.

Revolutionizing the Market for Premium Dried Ingredients

The global freeze-dried ingredient market is evolving to meet increasing consumer demand for high-quality, clean label, and cost-effective solutions. MicroDried has long been at the forefront of this movement, providing innovative dried ingredients that maintain superior flavor, color, and nutrition. By adding GentleDry technology to its offerings, MicroDried provides food manufacturers with even more options to optimize ingredient performance across various applications.

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “MicroDried has built an exceptional reputation as a trusted supplier of dried ingredients to some of the world’s leading food brands. By integrating our GentleDry technology with their proven market expertise, we can provide top food manufacturers with additional innovative solutions to meet shifting industry demand.”

Why BranchOut + MicroDried is a Strategic Fit

Total Addressable Market (TAM): With freeze-dried ingredients representing a $36 billion global market and growing 7.6% 1 annually (CAGR), the demand for high-quality, minimally processed ingredients continues to rise. This agreement positions BranchOut to compete in this expanding market with its proprietary GentleDry™ technology.

With freeze-dried ingredients representing a $36 billion global market and growing 7.6% annually (CAGR), the demand for high-quality, minimally processed ingredients continues to rise. This agreement positions BranchOut to compete in this expanding market with its proprietary GentleDry™ technology. Leveraging Industry Expertise: With over a decade of experience and strong relationships with top food manufacturers, MicroDried enhances BranchOut’s reach by introducing GentleDry to a broad customer base.

With over a decade of experience and strong relationships with top food manufacturers, MicroDried enhances BranchOut’s reach by introducing GentleDry to a broad customer base. Expanding a Robust Ingredient Portfolio: MicroDried’s extensive portfolio of fruit and vegetable ingredients, including its proprietary drying technology, now includes GentleDry™ processed options, offering food manufacturers greater formulation flexibility and access to superior-quality dried ingredients.

MicroDried’s extensive portfolio of fruit and vegetable ingredients, including its proprietary drying technology, now includes GentleDry™ processed options, offering food manufacturers greater formulation flexibility and access to superior-quality dried ingredients. Meeting Industry Trends: Rising raw material costs, supply chain shifts, and consumer demand for clean-label, minimally processed foods require versatile drying technologies that maintain nutritional integrity and quality.

Expanding a Multi-Channel Sales Strategy

The ingredient business is one of three key sales channels for BranchOut, complementing its branded retail and private label divisions, both of which are already well-established and experiencing strong growth. Additionally, the company is preparing to launch its branded direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, further expanding its market reach and strengthening its position as a leader in next-generation dried foods.

A Commitment to Innovation and Quality

MicroDried has long been recognized for its dedication to high quality, ready-to-eat dried ingredients with no added sugars or processing aids. By adding BranchOut’s GentleDry technology to its portfolio, MicroDried continues its commitment to providing customers with the best possible ingredient solutions to meet their needs.

“As the food industry evolves, we recognize the importance of offering a wide range of high-performance solutions,” said Steve Nugent, Director of Sales, MicroDried. “This collaboration allows us to provide our customers with additional offerings while maintaining the same high standards of quality, safety, and innovation that define the MicroDried brand.”

Future Outlook

With initial ingredient orders already in production at BranchOut’s facility, MicroDried and BranchOut Food are well-positioned to expand their impact in the global ingredient market. The partnership reflects both companies’ shared vision of delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable dried ingredient solutions that meet the needs of today’s food manufacturers.

About MicroDried

MicroDried is a leading provider of premium dried fruit and vegetable ingredients, serving the food and beverage industry with a commitment to quality, innovation, and clean-label solutions. With a diverse portfolio of minimally processed, nutrient-rich ingredients, MicroDried delivers innovative ingredient solutions to global food brands.

For more information on MicroDried’s ingredient solutions, visit www.microdried.com .

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," “position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:

info@branchoutfood.com