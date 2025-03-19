Combat Aircraft Industry Research 2024-2033, Profiles of Market Leaders - Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Dassault, SAAB, TAI, KAI, Mitsubishi, Hindustan Aeronautics, Leonardo

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combat Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Combat Aircraft market has a total market volume over the 2024-2033 period of over 773 US$ billion and a annual compound growth of 8.8%

The Combat Aircraft market is a dynamic and politically sensitive sector, deeply influenced by geopolitical factors. The availability of exports is often dictated by the political and strategic priorities of supplier nations, making the procurement and development of Combat Aircraft a complex process for all stakeholders.

Even nations investing in indigenous development programs face significant challenges, as they remain reliant on foreign suppliers for critical components and systems. This interdependence highlights the strategic importance of supplier nations and the necessity for countries to carefully align their geopolitical strategies when acquiring or developing Combat Aircraft.

While 6th generation Combat Aircraft programs such as NGAD (Next Generation Air Dominance), NGF (Next Generation Fighter), GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme), and KAAN hold promise, they are years from dominating the market. In the meantime, upgraded 4th and 4.5 generation aircraft are leading the sector, offering enhanced capabilities through advancements in radars, electronic warfare systems, and avionics. These upgrades significantly extend their service life, while transitioning to 5th generation capabilities - such as stealth - requires costly and transformative redesigns in structure and engine technology.

The Combat Aircraft market is positioned for significant growth, driven by the need to replace and expand existing fleets. New market entrants, spurred by geopolitical considerations, are capitalizing on these opportunities. However, their dependence on internationally sourced critical components - such as radars, engines, and avionics-ensures sustained demand and robust prospects for technology suppliers.

Covered in this study

Overview: Snapshot of Combat Aircraft technology in the market during 2024-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Combat Aircraft market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various segments of the market and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review & Analysis: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Growth Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the Combat Aircraft market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy

Gain In-Depth Understanding of advanced Combat Aircraft technologies, including 6th generation programs (e.g., NGAD, NGF, GCAP) and transformative upgrades to 4th and 4.5 generation platforms, to stay ahead in this evolving market.

Explore Market Dynamics by identifying key drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global Combat Aircraft sector, enabling you to navigate its complexities with confidence.

Understand Geopolitical Influences on the market, including export restrictions, Third-Party Transfer (TPT) clauses, and the rise of non-traditional producers, to better strategise procurement and partnerships.

Evaluate Competitive Strategies of established manufacturers and emerging market entrants, gaining insights into their product offerings, market positions, and innovation priorities.

Analyse Critical Risks and Opportunities such as reliance on international suppliers for key components, the impact of modernization efforts, and the potential for growth in supplier markets.

Leverage Detailed Forecasts and segmentation analyses to inform investment strategies, technology development, and business expansion in the Combat Aircraft sector.

Explore Adjacent Opportunities driven by dual-use technologies and developments in electronic warfare, radar systems, and stealth capabilities, broadening potential applications across defense and aerospace markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends, Insights, and conclusions

1.2 Forecast summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Definitions and Assumptions

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Generational characteristics of Fighter A/C

3.3 Stealth Technologies

3.3.1 Low Observability (Radar Cross-Section Reduction)

3.3.2 Infrared Signature Reduction

3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomous Capabilities

3.4.1 AI-Powered Decision Support

3.4.2 Loyal Wingman

3.4.3 Swarm Technologies

3.5 Research overview

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 In-service/production Fighter Aircraft

4.2.1 F-35 Lightning II

4.2.2 F-15EX Eagle II

4.2.3 F-16V (Viper) Fighting Falcon (Block 70/72)

4.2.4 Dassault Rafale

4.2.5 Eurofighter Typhoon

4.2.6 Saab JAS 39 Gripen

4.2.7 HAL Tejas Mk1

4.2.8 Mitsubishi F-2 Multirole fighter (in service)

4.2.9 Sukhoi, MiG, Chengdu, and Shenyang

4.3 In-service/production Attack Aircraft

4.3.1 Upgrade A-10 Thunderbolt II

4.3.2 F/A-18 Super Hornet

4.3.3 FA-50 Fighting Eagle

4.4 In-service/production Bomber Aircraft

4.4.1 Overview

4.5 6th generation development programmes

4.5.1 Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD)

4.5.2 Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)

4.5.3 Future Combat Air System (FCAS)

4.5.4 Mikoyan PAK DP ("MiG-41")

4.5.5 J-XX / J-28

4.6 5th generation Fighter development programmes

4.6.1 KAAN/MMU/TF-X

4.6.2 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)

4.7 4.5 generation Fighter development programmes

4.7.1 KAI KF-21 Boramae

4.7.2 Tejas Mk2

4.8 Market potential by generation - overview

4.9 Bomber Aircraft development programmes

4.9.1 Overview

4.9.2 Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider

4.9.3 Tupolev PAK DA

4.9.4 Xian H-20

4.10 Countries with procurement programmes - overview

4.11 Used Combat A/C procurement

4.12 Competitive landscape

4.13 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Trends

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Forecast notes

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 United States

6.3 France

6.4 United Kingdom

6.5 Germany

6.6 Italy

6.7 Poland

6.8 Spain

6.9 Sweden

6.10 India

6.11 Israel

6.12 Japan

6.13 South Korea

6.14 Turkiye

6.15 United Arab Emirates

6.16 Saudi Arabia

6.17 Greece

7 Combat Aircraft market to 2033 by Region

7.1 Combat Aircraft market by Region overview

7.2 Combat Aircraft market Region by Type overview

7.2.1 North America market by Type overview

7.2.2 Europe market by Type overview

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific market by Type overview

7.2.4 Middle-East & Africa market by Type overview

7.2.5 Latin America market by Type overview

7.3 Combat Aircraft market Region by Fitment overview

8 Combat Aircraft market to 2033 by Type

8.1 Combat Aircraft Market by Type overview

8.2 Combat Aircraft market Type by Region overview

8.2.1 Fighter market by Region overview

8.2.2 Bomber market by Region overview

8.2.3 Attack market by Region overview

8.2.4 F/A market by Region overview

8.3 Combat Aircraft market Type by Fitment overview

8.3.1 Fighter market by Fitment overview

8.3.2 Bomber market by Fitment overview

8.3.3 Attack market by Fitment overview

8.3.4 F/A market by Fitment overview

9 Combat Aircraft market to 2033 by Fitment

9.1 Combat Aircraft Market by Fitment overview

9.2 Combat Aircraft market Fitment by Region overview

9.2.1 Upgrade market by Region overview

9.2.2 New market by Region overview

9.2.3 Development market by Region overview

9.3 Combat Aircraft market Fitment by Type overview

9.3.1 Upgrade market by Type overview

9.3.2 New market by Type overview

9.3.3 Development market by Type overview

10 Opportunity Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Compound Growth rates

10.2.1 Region

10.2.2 Type

10.2.3 Fitment

10.3 Undefined Fighter A/C market

10.4 Inventory analysis

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Lockheed Martin

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Products & Services

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Boeing

11.3 BAE Systems

11.4 Northrop Grumman

11.5 Dassault Aviation

11.6 SAAB

11.7 Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

11.8 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

11.9 Mitsubishi

11.10 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

11.11 Leonardo

11.12 Other companies of interest

11.12.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

11.12.2 Elbit Systems

11.12.3 Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

11.12.4 Raytheon

11.12.5 Collins Aerospace

11.12.6 Hensoldt

11.12.7 Thales

11.12.8 United Aircraft Corporation - UAC (Sukhoi and Mikoyan)

11.12.9 Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

12 Results and Conclusions

